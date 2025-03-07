Nigeria faces yet another nationwide blackout as electricity grid partially collapses

33.8 C
Nigeria experienced another widespread blackout on Friday as the country’s electricity grid suffered a partial collapse, plunging several cities into darkness. The grid failure, attributed to a system breakdown from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), highlights the persistent struggles with power infrastructure and maintenance.

 

The latest collapse was confirmed by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), which announced a system outage around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07/03/2025, at 14:00 hours, affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

 

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) acknowledged the situation, citing reduced power allocation from TCN as the cause. “The current power situation is due to reduced power allocation from our TCN partners aimed at maintaining grid stability. The situation has resulted in unavoidable load shedding across our network,” EKEDC stated, assuring customers that efforts were underway to restore supply.

