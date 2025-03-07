NDDC Inaugurates 7.8-Km Eziama-Abba Road in Imo State

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commissioned the 7.8-km Eziama-Abba-Owerre Nkworji Road, linking Isiala Mbano Local Government Area to Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, as part of activities marking its 25th anniversary

At the commissioning ceremony, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who officially inaugurated the road, commended the NDDC Board and Management for their dedication to delivering quality infrastructure.

He stated, “For the first time in many years, we are commissioning a completed NDDC project in our state. The current board and management have introduced a new approach to governance, ensuring that contractors are paid, projects are completed, and partnerships are strengthened. This intervention will assist the Imo State Government achieve 100 per cent implementation of our capital projects.”

The Governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for his directive to the NDDC to immediately reconstruct a dilapidated school observed during the event’s live broadcast. He further praised the Operation Light Up the Niger Delta initiative of the Commission for enhancing electricity supply and security in Imo State.

In his remarks, the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to grassroots development and urged state governments to collaborate with the NDDC.

He observed: “The Niger Delta is in dire need of infrastructure. If you receive a project in your state, appreciate and protect it to encourage the NDDC to do more. The NDDC is not in competition with state governments but is here to complement their efforts. What we see today is a result of strong partnerships, and I call on all state governors to collaborate with the NDDC to benefit their people.”

He also commended the NDDC’s free medical outreach and international scholarship programmes, assuring Niger Delta youth that more opportunities would be created.

The Chairman of the NDDC Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, highlighted the board’s efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency.

He explained: “Following our recent board meeting, one of the key areas we addressed was the Commission’s governance structure. We are pleased to announce that the board has approved KPMG’s recommendations as part of our commitment to accountability and transparency for the people of the Niger Delta.”

He thanked Governor Uzodinma for his support: “Your Excellency, you are our greatest supporter, and we sincerely thank you. We also extend our gratitude to the Minister of Regional Development. The Renewed Hope Agenda is being implemented across all states. We remain dedicated to our mission and will continue to ensure this agenda is fully realised and felt across the region.”

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, emphasised that the commissioning of the Eziama-Abba-Owerre Nkworji Road aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises completing abandoned projects and initiating new infrastructures.”

He declared, “We are here today to celebrate the dividends of NDDC’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We captioned this commissioning series as the ‘NDDC Dividends of Renewed Hope’ because these projects were awarded within Mr. President’s tenure, demonstrating that he is working for the region across all nine states. The 10-km Oyigbo Road network in Rivers State, the 10km Abraka-Benin Road in Delta State, and the flag-off of the Abraka-Agbor Road are all part of this initiative.”

“Before now, many people were afraid to visit Imo State, but today, with improved lighting and road infrastructure, we are witnessing a transformation. We encourage other state governments to propose similar partnership ideas so we can develop the Niger Delta”

In a goodwill message, the Leader of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, commended the commission for its remarkable transformation.

“Before now, people thought that NDDC was a transactional agency, but today, the present board and management have proven otherwise by turning the NDDC to a transformational agency. We will continue providing legislative support to ensure the commission does more for our people.”

The Nwangele Traditional Rulers Council Chairman, Eze Ononenyi Uzoma, applauded the NDDC for its timely intervention. He described the road construction as a significant boost to commerce and economic activities in the region, noting that the improved infrastructure would enhance trade, ease transportation, and contribute to the overall development of the communities.