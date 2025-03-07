NCSP DG calls for flexibility in cybersecurity trends, AI usage

33.8 C
BLESSING TAIWO

 

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has stressed the need to balance innovation and risk that Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents in the new world order.

 

Tegbe spoke during this year’s Mobile World Congress (WMC) 2025 held at Barcelona, Spain.

 

He stated that while innovation should be fully encouraged, guiding regulations and policies must be flexible and adaptable.

 

This was his submission on cybersecurity trends at the Global Regulator Roundtable on cybersecurity, at the WMC on the invitation of Huawei Technologies, a global leader in the information, communication and technology (ICT) value chain, in the evolving digital economy.

 

In addition to his participation at the technical sessions, the DG NCSP also had investment opportunities discussions with the leadership team Huawei Technologies, to enhance collaboration towards the digital transformation of Nigeria leveraging the Nigeria-China partnership.

 

Discussions were held with Mr. Tony Bao, Huawei Vice President and Mr. Hover Gao, President Sub-Saharan Africa Region, with commitment to support Nigeria in the acceleration of its digital transformation.

 

The annual event, which is the ultimate confluence of technology, people, and ideas, creates the blueprint for future industries and societies, and the NCSP team’s participation presents opportunities for a deeper understanding of the array of solutions and capabilities of Huawei Technologies.

 

As China solidifies its role as Nigeria’s top trade partner, NCSP under Tegbe will play a crucial role in ensuring both nations benefit from their growing economic interdependence, as the partnership is poised to reach unprecedented heights, shaping the country’s economic and diplomatic future for decades to come.

 

As an experienced policy strategist, economist, and technocrat, Tegbe brings a wealth of expertise in economic planning, international trade, and strategic governance.

 

He is a technocrat with economic expertise with decades of experience in economic planning and investment strategy.  He will be bridging policy and practice, by coordinating government agencies, private sector players, and diplomatic entities to ensure the country maximises its trade and investment relations with China.

 

The DG will also enhance Nigeria’s bargaining power, by streamlining negotiations and ensuring coherent policies, and will strengthen the country’s position in trade and investment discussions with China.

