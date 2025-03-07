NAF to Investigate Ikeja Electric Invasion, Apologizes for Officers’ Actions

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has vowed to investigate and sanction officers involved in the invasion of Ikeja Electric’s premises on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Adeniran Kolade Ademuwagun, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, condemned the incident and reassured the public of the NAF’s commitment to discipline and professionalism.

“We will investigate what happened and impose appropriate sanctions. The Nigerian Air Force takes the safety of citizens very seriously, and Ikeja Electric should continue providing services without fear of disturbance,” Ademuwagun said.

He further apologized to Ikeja Electric, describing the invasion as unfortunate. “The Nigerian Air Force is a disciplined force, and any action that undermines our integrity will not be tolerated,” he added.

Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Kola Adesina, revealed that at least ten employees were injured, while company assets were vandalized or taken.

“About 200 staff were on-site when the incident occurred. Reports confirmed that ten individuals were brutalized, and several office assets were destroyed or removed,” Adesina stated.

He linked the invasion to a long-standing N4 billion debt dispute between NAF and Ikeja Electric but confirmed ongoing discussions to resolve the matter.

“We recognize the Air Force’s importance, but electricity services must be paid for,” Adesina emphasized.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and finding a sustainable solution for stable electricity supply.