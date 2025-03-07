32.8 C
Education

N500m OMR Scanner: NECO’s commitment to World-Class examination services

by Peter Anayo084

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has just acquired a 500 million state-of-the-art Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Scanner to boost the efficiency, credibility, and security of its exams.

 

A PRESS STATEMENT Issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Ag. Director, of Information and Public Relations, Azzes Sani, said the move is part of NECO’s efforts to improve accuracy, speed, and reliability in its examination process.

 

The new scanner, known as the Scantron Insight 1500c, is a high-performance OMR Scanner renowned for its precision, speed, and ability to handle large volumes of scripts efficiently, the statement revealed.

 

With this new addition, NECO aims to enhance its data processing capabilities, ensuring faster and more accurate results processing for millions of candidates worldwide.

 

The press statement further explained that some impressive specs of the new scanner include its ability to scan over 15,000 OMR sheets per hour and 250 per minute.

 

Most importantly, it’s hinted that the scanner, which costs approximately N500 million, can also simultaneously scan and score OMR sheets.

 

According to Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, this acquisition demonstrates NECO’s commitment to leveraging technology in all its examination processes.

 

The Director of the ICT Department, Mr. Goddy Usioboh, also noted that the new scanner aligns with NECO’s vision of delivering world-class examination services while maintaining the integrity of its assessment.

 

On his part, the Technical Adviser from Scantron Company, Mr. Tom Harry, expressed satisfaction with the staff’s dedication and diligence during the training on the new scanning machine.

 

