Military eliminates 92 terrorists, captures 111 in latest operations

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday announced significant successes in their ongoing operations across the country.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director Defence Media Operations, stated this during briefing in Abuja with the Defence correspondents stating that the military has eliminated numerous terrorists, rescued kidnapped hostages, and foiled oil theft worth millions of naira.

General Kangye during the briefing enumerated the significant achievements by the military across the six geopolitical zones.

According to him, in the North East, Operation HADIN KAI recorded a major breakthrough as 101 terrorists surrendered to troops, including 11 adult males, 39 adult females, and 51 children. He added that, troops eliminated over 25 terrorists, apprehended 14, and rescued seven kidnapped hostages.

In the North West, Operation FASAN YAMMA troops eliminated 11 terrorists, rescued 4 kidnapped hostages, and recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 3 fabricated rifles, and other items.

“Following confirmatory of terrorists activities at Yusuf Yellow’s Camp in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State on 28 February 2025. The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA acquired target with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised , while their equipment and structure were destroyed.” He stated.

The Director further stated that the military also recorded significant successes in the South South, where troops of Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed 87 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, 23 boats, and 47 illegal refining sites. He said the operation also foiled oil theft estimated at N521,802,360.00.

Explaining further, General Kangye said troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH in the North West and North Central regions arrested several kidnappers and rescued hostages.

“From 25 February – 1 March 2025, troops in conjunction with NDLEA team raided violent extremist/insurgent camps in Alomaboro and Baruten LGAsof Kogi and Kwara States respectively. During the raids, 6 (six) kidnappers/criminals were arrested, while 2 (two) Dane guns , one locally made pistol and 16 cartridges were recovered.” He explained.

In the same vein, the Director noted that troops of Operation UDO KA in the South East recorded successes against IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“On 28 February 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and made contact with IPOB/ESN terrorists at Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State. Following a fire fight , 2 (two) extremists were neutralised while a 2 (two) pump action guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9 (nine) IEDs, one vehicle and the sum of N17, 500 were recovered.

“On 3 March 2025, troops while on fighting patrol, intercepted 5 (five) criminals in Onitsha South LGA of Enugu State as well as Umuahia North LGA of Abia State and recovered 2 (two) pump action guns, one locally fabricated riffle , 122 live cartridges, 2 (two) motorcycles and the sum of N8000.00. only,” the Director added.

Major General Kangye stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to protecting lives and properties across the country. “The gallant men and women of the AFN will continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities in line with their rules of engagement and code of conduct for internal security operations,” he said.

“The military’s successes come as a welcome relief to Nigerians, who have been plagued by insecurity and terrorism in recent years. The Armed Forces of Nigeria’s efforts to protect the country and its citizens are commendable, and their ongoing operations are a testament to their commitment to national security, he added.