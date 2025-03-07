33.8 C
ECOWAS, German Cooperation hold 2-Day Training for media on combating misinformation in West Africa , others

by Peter Anayo0101

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS Commission and the German Cooperation BMZ have successfully concluded a 2-day training for Nigerian media professionals on media integrity and countering misinformation in West Africa.

 

The training, which held in Abuja, Nigeria, aims to equip media professionals with the requisite knowledge, skills, and tools to counter misinformation and disinformation and promote information integrity and responsible journalism in the region.

 

Declaring the training open on behalf of the President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the Director of the Cabinet, Office of the President, Mr. Abdou Kolley, conveyed the Commission’s deepest appreciation to the GIZ, the media and other partners for their commitment to the shared vision of fostering peace, democracy, and responsible journalism across West Africa.

 

In his goodwill message, the Political Counsellor of the German Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Mathias Dold, said the German Government shares a common vision with ECOWAS to address the region’s challenges and create opportunities for regional integration, peace and stability.

 

The participants who are mostly journalists covering the ECOWAS Commission drawn mainly from the print, broadcast and online media were training on newsgathering, misinformation, fact-checking, modern information management and other issues.

 

All of these media practitioners received certificates of participation issued by the officials from the directorate of information and communication of the ECOWAS Commission.

 

