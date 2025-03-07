Director General Pastor Reuben Initiative Extols Founder’s Philanthropic Gesture

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Director General Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), Eseimokumo Frank Soko has commended Pastor Reuben Wilson’s selfless contributions to the development of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on an enlighment program on Royal FM, 95.5, Eseimokumo Frank Soko, highlighted Wilson’s commitment to education, noting that he has sponsored over 200 students across various universities in the region.

According to Soko, Wilson’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond education, as he has also provided monthly stipends to members of the Initiative ànd numerous individuals in need.

He particularly extolled Wilson’s selfless and sacrificial lifestyle which have positively impacted the lives of many Bayelsans and south-South region at large.

He emphasized that Wilson’s charitable works is not limited to any particular political party or affiliation as beneficiaries come from diverse backgrounds including PDP, APC and Labour Party members.

On his part, PRIFGLA’s National Secretary and Special Adviser on Student Matters and Scholarships, Ogbomo Erepamowei, shared Wilson’s inspiring personal story, which has driven his passion for helping others.

Ogbomo noted that despite facing challenges in his own educational journey, Wilson has demonstrated remarkable resilience and generosity, supporting students in various institutions across the Niger Delta.

He added that over 200 students are under scholarship sponsored by Pastor Reuben Wilson in various universities across the Niger Delta region.

In a final statement, Soko expressed gratitude to Wilson, describing him as a “sacrificial leader” who has positively impacted the lives of those working with him.