Bayelsa govt wades Into Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election Stalemate

suspends rerun election indefinitely

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state government has announced the indefinite suspension of the rerun election scheduled for this Saturday to elect a substantive president for the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

It also announced the total disbandment of the electoral committee that conducted the initial election on February 23, 2025, which ended in a stalemate. The government cited the committee’s failure to meet expectations in the performance of its duties as the reason for its dissolution.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state at Government House, Yenagoa, on Thursday, Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo warned those planning to participate in the rerun election to reconsider, emphasizing that it was in their best interest to comply with the government’s directive.

In a statement issued over the weekend by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor explained that the state government decided to intervene to promote peace and harmony among the Igbo community in Bayelsa and to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the government’s directive regarding the Ohanaeze election.

He acknowledged the significant role played by the Igbo community in the development of Bayelsa and urged them to continue to live in unity, cautioning against allowing leadership disputes to create divisions.

His words:

“As a government, we appreciate what you are doing for our state. You are outstanding, and that is why we respect you. This is the first time we are meeting again after our re-election, so on behalf of the governor and myself, I thank you for your support.”

“We do not take your support for granted. That is why, for the first time in the history of this state, an Igbo son has been appointed as a commissioner, sitting with the governor in the State Executive Council to take key decisions.”

“Now, regarding the issue at hand—what does Ohanaeze Ndigbo want? Would you allow the election of a leader to divide and destroy Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa? Our answer is no. Therefore, for now, the government has decided that the rerun election is suspended indefinitely.”

“On Saturday, security agencies will be deployed across the state. Anyone who gathers in the name of conducting an Ohanaeze election will be detained by the Police or DSS.”

“The government will not impose any candidate on Ohanaeze, but we will ensure that there is peace and stability. Our priority is to foster reconciliation. To that end, we are setting up a reconciliation committee immediately.”

Senator Ewhrudjakpo assured the Igbo community that the government would explore all available options, including the “Doctrine of Necessity,” to address the gaps in their constitution and resolve the current impasse amicably.

To this end, he constituted a reconciliation committee tasked with investigating the root causes of the dispute and submitting recommendations within two weeks to facilitate a resolution.

Earlier, the two candidates contesting the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president in Bayelsa—Dr. Frank Odinekwe and Dr. Anthony Olikagwu, both from Anambra State—appealed to the government to help the socio-political organization resolve its internal conflict.

Responding on behalf of the Reconciliation Committee, its chairman and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for entrusting them with the task and pledged to work diligently to achieve the committee’s objectives.

Members of the committee include, Mr. Didi Engineerkeme (Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Political Matters)Mr. Ebi Wilson (Director of Human Resources Management, Deputy Governor’s Office)High Chief Obiedo Nwankwo (Traditional Prime Minister of Igbos in Bayelsa)Mr. Ikechukwu NwekeMrs. Sarah Ngozi Okonkwo.