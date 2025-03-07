Asteven Energy Institute graduates new solar PV installers, calls for applications into ND programme

Blessing Taiwo

A renewable energy academy, Asteven Energy Institute (AEI) has graduated 23 trainees to proceed with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Solar Photovoltaic Installation Course.

The technicians were trained in Solar PV Installation for 3 weeks and have been enrolled for a 6-week COREN certification course and examination to become certified Solar PV installers under Nigeria’s Clean Energy Certification Scheme.

This is as the laudable technical institution called for applications into its National Diploma (ND) programme in Solar Energy Technology accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, held at AEI, Asese in Ogun state, the Chairman of the institute’s governing board, Dr. Sunny Akpoyibo expressed confidence in the capacity of the trainees to bridge the gap in the energy sector.

Dr. Akpoyibo said, “the skills we are developing give us the opportunity to partner with institutions, federal and state governments. There is a huge capacity gap, we are bridging the gap to increase job opportunities for young people and scale our energy inefficiency and transition to clean energy.

“We have collaborations with organisations like the Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN), Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA-A) and National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN).”

He added that renewable energy is growing in Nigeria and the nation is tilting towards self reliance in the industry.

In his address, Ogun state commissioner for environment, Ola Oresanya commended the management of AEI and promised to partner with the institution on its path to training more solar technicians and empowering the youths in renewable energy.

His words, “this institute needs collaboration with the government. They are filling a gap in human capacity which has been a bane of development in Nigeria especially in technical and vocational training.

“This institution is focused and deliberate in their training towards a particular problem which is developing skills in renewable energy programme.”

Oresanya stressed that renewable energy is a major issue that will assist the federal, state government and private sector in the transition to cleaner energy.

He stated that Ogun state is ready for energy evolution and has been training its youths in renewable energy.

The Rector, Asteven Energy Institute, Professor Magnus Onuoha said the institution was approved by the federal ministry of education in 2020 and has been accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to offer National Diploma (ND) in Solar Energy Technology.

“Beyond the certificate programme, we saw a need to begin the national diploma programme, the first of its kind in Africa. We went to Africa Climate Summit in Kenya. We spent over 20 million in drafting the institute’s curriculum,” he said.

Prof. Onuoha added that the institute has given scholarships to students and trained more than 2000 personnel in the solar photovoltaic installation certificate course.

In his remarks, Sam Nwosu, Secretary General of Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN) urged the graduands to network among themselves in order to be more productive.

He said to them: “You have gone through the hands-on practical experience. With the skills you have gotten, you are now innovators and inventors. You have identified a problem, now apply the solution according to your passion and insight.”

Appreciating the trainers and management of the institute on behalf of the students, Joseph Fodunrin said aside the sound training, the instructors and non academic staff have been kind to them.

“We will be good energy advocates and practitioners. Thank you for the free souvenirs given to us like the laptop bags, shirts, caps,” he said.

Also, Ogheneosivwime Jehwe, the only female amongst the 23 trainees expressed her excitement on the skills upgrade, pledging to put them to work.