Again, nationwide blackout as electricity grid suffers partial collapse

by Editor0252

 

.As NAF apologises for invasion of Ikeja Electric, probes incident

 

Nigeria experienced another widespread blackout on Friday as the country’s electricity grid suffered a partial collapse, plunging several cities into darkness. The grid failure, attributed to a system breakdown from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), highlights the persistent struggles with power infrastructure and maintenance.

 

The latest collapse was confirmed by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), which announced a system outage around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07/03/2025, at 14:00 hours, affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

 

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) acknowledged the situation, citing reduced power allocation from TCN as the cause. “The current power situation is due to reduced power allocation from our TCN partners aimed at maintaining grid stability. The situation has resulted in unavoidable load shedding across our network,” EKEDC stated, assuring customers that efforts were underway to restore supply.

. .As NAF apologises for invasion of Ikeja Electric, probes incident

 

In another development ,the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has vowed to investigate and sanction officers involved in the invasion of Ikeja Electric’s premises on Thursday.

 

Speaking at a press briefing, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Adeniran Kolade Ademuwagun, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, condemned the incident and reassured the public of the NAF’s commitment to discipline and professionalism.

 

“We will investigate what happened and impose appropriate sanctions. The Nigerian Air Force takes the safety of citizens very seriously, and Ikeja Electric should continue providing services without fear of disturbance,” Ademuwagun said.

 

He further apologized to Ikeja Electric, describing the invasion as unfortunate. “The Nigerian Air Force is a disciplined force, and any action that undermines our integrity will not be tolerated,” he added.

 

Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Kola Adesina, revealed that at least ten employees were injured, while company assets were vandalized or taken.

 

“About 200 staff were on-site when the incident occurred. Reports confirmed that ten individuals were brutalized, and several office assets were destroyed or removed,” Adesina stated.

 

He linked the invasion to a long-standing N4 billion debt dispute between NAF and Ikeja Electric but confirmed ongoing discussions to resolve the matter.

 

“We recognize the Air Force’s importance, but electricity services must be paid for,” Adesina emphasized.

 

