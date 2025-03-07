After Eight-Months vacuum, Ondo NLC elects new Chairman

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has elected a new Chairman, Comrade Ademola Adeniji Olapade of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU).

The Bye-election followed the retirement of Comrade Victor Amoko of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) from the public service eight months ago.

Olapade was declared the winner on Friday at the NLC Secretariat, Ondo road, Akure after his lone opponent, Comrade Akinyemi Olatunbosun of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), stepped down from the race.

Olatunbosun who is the state NLC Vice Chairman said he took the decision for the overall progress of labour movement in the state and to protect the state workers

In his acceptance speech, the elected Chairman appreciated the determination and doggedness of his opponent for stepping down for him.

Ademola who pledged to work for the enhanced welfare packages for workers in the Sunshine State said he considers his election as a crucial responsibility of representing and advocating for the welfare of the hardworking labour force in the coastal state.

He said: “I can assure you that Ondo State NLC is fully back. NLC will continue to triumph in Ondo State”, Ademola declared.

The NLC Returning officer and General Secretary of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Comrade Mike Olarenwaju who administered the oath of office on Olapade, described the election as free fair and transparent.

“The election and outcome were lovely because what we witnessed when I came in the morning was fear. There was tension but the leaders have shown their sense of purpose and they have displayed it and they have proven that they know that service is to the people and not to the individual self.

“So I am highly impressed that the workers of Ondo state with the labour leaders have shown to the world that there is unity in labour movement in the state as it is applicable in Nigeria Labour Congress nationally.”

The State Head of Service, Bayo Philips, represented by Mr Sunday Omirin and the Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olanike Mogboruko as well as Labour leaders from the Southwest states charged the new Chairman to run a transparent and all-inclusive administration.

Omirin said “My humble advice to the new chairman is to run a transparent and inclusive administration. He should embark on absolute and unhindered reconciliation of every member. He should bring them together. He should make sure that he prioritizes the interest and the welfare of workers in Ondo State.”

The Ondo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Leke Adegbite chaired the Electoral Committee that conducted the exercise.

