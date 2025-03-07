2028 Imo Governorship Election : Madumere  Calls For Equity, Cohesion, Fairness 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

As Imo State 2028 Governorship Election draws near, the former deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere has called for unity, , cohesion, equity and fair play among the stakeholders and other gladiators in the state

Speaking in a statement made available to journalists in Owerri the state capital , Prince Madumere appealed to politicians of Orlu and Okigwe extractions warming up for the poll to drop their ambitions and consider Owerri zone for the position

He explained that his call was neither for disunity nor about zonal interest but for fairness, a better and more united Imo State where no zone would be marginalized or left out

The former Deputy Governor, appraising the journey so far of the state created in 1976, stressed that while Orlu zone has had the longest opportunity of over twenty years producing three governors, namely , Chief Achike Udenwa (1999-2007); Senator Rochas Okorocha (2011-2019); and the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma

According to him, ” Okigwe had its turn twice in the persons of the now late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Ikedi Ohakim, while Owerri zone had a short-lived opportunity under the late Chief Evan Enwerem and Emeka Ihedioha times ”

“For a state that prides itself on unity and brotherhood, this imbalance is so glaring, even to a blind man. A state that prides itself not just as the epitome but the epicentre of knowledge and justice in the Eastern heartland, it is not only sad but most unfortunate. It has become so exigent and necessary to change the narrative. We have to be part of history in making peace, justice, and equity to reign in our state”.

Madumere insisted that the most expedient and auspicious time to correct this is the next governorship election stressing that it is the time for Orlu and Okigwe zones to extend the same support and trust that Owerri zone has always given to them, saying, “Owerri Zone Has Always Supported Others—Now We Ask for Your Support”.

The ex-deputy governor highlighted “over the years, Ndi Owerre have been the pillar of support for our brothers from Orlu and Okigwe. We have stood by you in your times of need, voted for your leaders, and worked with you to build Imo State. We have never been selfish or sectional in our political choices because we believe in the unity of Imo State.

“Now, we come to you not as beggars but as brothers and sisters, asking for justice and equity.

It is time for Owerri zone to be given the opportunity to govern Imo state.

On our own part, Owerri zone is ready to produce a Governor for Imo people, a Governor you can trust, a Governor who will consider and treat Imo State as a united family”.

He applauded the initiatives of Hope Uzodimma and the Elders Council in adding impetus to this clarion call for the unity of Imo State by supporting Owerri zone in our efforts to produce the next Governor of Imo State, saying, “history now beckons on the Town union leaders, religious associations, youths, men and women of goodwill; our brothers and sisters from Orlu and Okigwe zones to join hands with us in Owerri zone to build the new Imo united family”.