Sun award 2024 held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Sun award 2024 held at Eko hotel in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0119

R-L … Senator Orji Uzor Kalu;  Chairman of the occasion, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, (APC)  Abdullahi Ganduje; presenting award to  Sun Man of the year award, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited,  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; Governor of Anambra  State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Emmanuel ifejika,  during the Sun awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 1/3/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L … Senator Orji Uzor Kalu;  Chairman of the occasion, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, (APC)  Abdullahi Ganduje; presenting the award to  Sun Man of the Year award to  Co-founder of Properly World Africa Network (PWAN) Dr.Jayne Onwumere; Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere and a guest.

L-R …Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; presents Sun Entrepreneur of the Year award to President,   Felak Concept Group Dr. Aisha Achimugu.

L- rChairman/CEO Ailes Group  Chief Michael Onuoha received the Entrepreneur of the Year award. Chairman /CEO  of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r…Chairman/Publisher, The Sun  Publishing Limited, Neya Kalu; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

L-r…Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; presentsthe  Governor of the Year Award to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

R-L… Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna  Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Present, Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year award to  President  De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr. Darlington Nwabunike; his wife Mrs. Awele.

R-L… Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca OdumegwuOjukwu; presents the Public Service award to Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, his wife Amb. Amaba.

L-r … Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside; Sun, Courage in Leadership award Lawyer, Prof Mike OzekhomeSun Man of the Year award, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited,  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year awardee, President  De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr Darlington Nwabunike; Industrialist of the Year awardee Chief Chika Emenike  and Hon Chinonso Ezeadachie.

Cross Section of The Sun Newspapers awardees.

L-r …Managing Director /Editor-in-Chief, Sun Newspapers, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, his wife Amb. Amaba.

From 2nd left… Chairman/CEO Ailes Group  Chief Michael Onuoha; Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; GMD, Nedcmoaks Limited, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo and  President,   Felak Concept Group Dr. Aisha Achimugu.

L-r … Hospitality industry award, Chairman Hotel CP  Pascal Okechukwu, (Cubana Chief Priest) Hospitality industry award, Chairman, llaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Dr. Dotun Sanusi;  An Entrepreneur, Chief Charles Odunukwe and Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna  Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana).

L-r …Mr. Emmanuel Ifejika; Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited,  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika;  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and  Chairman /CEO  of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r… Senator  Moammed Ndume; Prof Mike Ozekhome his wife Barr. Josephine Ozekhome.

L-r …Chairman/CEO Ailes Group  Chief Michael Onuoha; his wife Mrs. Franca Onuoha; former (CIBN) President, Kenneth Opara and Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside.

L-r…Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere; Co-Chairman,  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere.

L-r… Group  Chairman /CEO of Africa’s Fastest Growing Conglomerate, Dr Stanley Ugochukwu, Chief Mike Umeh; Nigerian Businessman and Transport Mogul Dr Chidi Abyaegbu.

Sun  Entrepreneur of the Year,  CEO Ailes Group .Chief Michael Onuoha; Governor of the Year, Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; Man of the Year award, Dr Jayine Onwumere; Chairman of the Ocassion / National Chairman APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor of the year, Governor of Niger  State, Alhaji Mohammed Bago; Man of the year. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year, Dr Darlington Nwabuike, during the Sun awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 1/3/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

