Sun award 2024 held at Eko hotel in Lagos

R-L … Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Chairman of the occasion, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje; presenting award to Sun Man of the year award, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Emmanuel ifejika, during the Sun awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 1/3/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L … Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Chairman of the occasion, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje; presenting the award to Sun Man of the Year award to Co-founder of Properly World Africa Network (PWAN) Dr.Jayne Onwumere; Chairman (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere and a guest.

L-R …Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; presents Sun Entrepreneur of the Year award to President, Felak Concept Group Dr. Aisha Achimugu.

L- r… Chairman/CEO Ailes Group Chief Michael Onuoha received the Entrepreneur of the Year award. Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r…Chairman/Publisher, The Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Kalu; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

L-r…Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; presentsthe Governor of the Year Award to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

R-L… Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Present, Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year award to President De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr. Darlington Nwabunike; his wife Mrs. Awele.

R-L… Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu–Ojukwu; presents the Public Service award to Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, his wife Amb. Amaba.

L-r … Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside; Sun, Courage in Leadership award Lawyer, Prof Mike Ozekhome; Sun Man of the Year award, Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year awardee, President De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Dr Darlington Nwabunike; Industrialist of the Year awardee Chief Chika Emenike and Hon Chinonso Ezeadachie.

Cross Section of The Sun Newspapers awardees.

L-r …Managing Director /Editor-in-Chief, Sun Newspapers, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, his wife Amb. Amaba.

From 2nd left… Chairman/CEO Ailes Group Chief Michael Onuoha; Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; GMD, Nedcmoaks Limited, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo and President, Felak Concept Group Dr. Aisha Achimugu.

L-r … Hospitality industry award, Chairman Hotel CP Pascal Okechukwu, (Cubana Chief Priest) Hospitality industry award, Chairman, llaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Dr. Dotun Sanusi; An Entrepreneur, Chief Charles Odunukwe and Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana).

L-r …Mr. Emmanuel Ifejika; Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Chairman /CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

L-r… Senator Moammed Ndume; Prof Mike Ozekhome his wife Barr. Josephine Ozekhome.

L-r …Chairman/CEO Ailes Group Chief Michael Onuoha; his wife Mrs. Franca Onuoha; former (CIBN) President, Kenneth Opara and Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside.

L-r…Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere; Co-Chairman, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere.

L-r… Group Chairman /CEO of Africa’s Fastest Growing Conglomerate, Dr Stanley Ugochukwu, Chief Mike Umeh; Nigerian Businessman and Transport Mogul Dr Chidi Abyaegbu.

Sun Entrepreneur of the Year, CEO Ailes Group .Chief Michael Onuoha; Governor of the Year, Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; Man of the Year award, Dr Jayine Onwumere; Chairman of the Ocassion / National Chairman APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor of the year, Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Bago; Man of the year. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Humanitarian Service Personality of the Year, Dr Darlington Nwabuike, during the Sun awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 1/3/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2