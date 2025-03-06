Sanwo-Olu warns against environmental infractions as 3 roads unveil in Agboyi-Ketu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday charged residents of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, to safeguard public infrastructure against acts of vandalism, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and misuse.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning at the formal commissioning of three newly constructed roads in the council area which included, Demurin-Agidi Roads and Church Street.

The project is expected to significantly enhance road connectivity, improve traffic flow, reduce travel time on popular Ikorodu Road, and eliminate perennial flooding issues.

In his keynote address, Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the achievement underscores Gthe overnment’s commitment to intermodal transportation, which has positively impacted the health and socio-economic well-being of the people.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This ceremony marks another milestone in our administration’s delivery of life-changing public infrastructure. Over the past few weeks, we have commissioned several projects that are transforming the lives of our citizens. I extend my gratitude to everyone present for joining us today to celebrate this achievement.

“The Demurin-Agidi Road not only connects the Ketu area to other parts of the Local Government but also serves as a vital bypass for traffic heading to the Mile 12 International Commodities Market and the Owode Onirin Auto Parts Market on Ikorodu Road. It facilitates the movement of people and goods to adjoining communities in Agboyi Ketu LCDA, further highlighting our administration’s dedication to enhancing food security and boosting connectivity.

“Recognizing the crucial role of efficient transport management in a seamless economy, we have implemented a comprehensive transportation master plan that integrates road, rail, and water transportation. As part of this strategy, we have prioritized road projects that lead to jetties and the construction of new jetties, ensuring that our multi-modal transportation system is robust and effective.”

The Governor added, “Previously, commuters from the 3rd Axial to Ikorodu Road faced significant challenges due to bottlenecks at the Ojota Interchange and the Bus Terminus at Ketu, compounded by heavy traffic from articulated vehicles discharging at Mile 12 International Market. To address these issues, we have delivered roads that eliminate traffic bottlenecks, stimulate the growth of new settlements, and provide relief to commuters. This aligns with our THEMES+ Agenda, which emphasizes the provision of critical infrastructure to support economic activities.

“The rehabilitation of Demurin Road, Agidi Road, and Church Street has revitalized socio-economic activities for thousands of residents and business owners. As an administration, we remain committed to delivering strategic link roads in line with the State Transport Master Plan and our THEMES+ Agenda. Our vision is to continue providing sustainable road and bridge infrastructure across the state.

“Despite initial challenges, particularly in project costs, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to a Greater Lagos. The positive feedback from our community has validated our efforts and motivated us to continue transforming the Demurin-Agidi axis. We will continue to deliver sustainable, life-changing projects that positively impact our people. In the long term, these projects will drive development, bring economic prosperity, and significantly enhance the value of businesses and GDP in Lagos,” the Governor stated.

He went further to state, “However, the challenge of sustainable infrastructure extends beyond delivery and quality. We must address issues such as vandalism of road furniture, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and axle overload on inner roads.”

Therefore, the Governor urged residents to take ownership by ensuring its proper use and safeguarding it against acts of vandalism, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and misuse.

“Let us work together to preserve this infrastructure for current and future generations. I admonish you all to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities, and foster a sense of communal pride in maintaining this road as a symbol of progress and development for our community and for future generations.”

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr Olufemi Daramola noted the roads provided a combined length of 2.3 kilometers, divided into two sections for ease of execution.

He added, “This project is a testament to strategic urban planning; today, we celebrate its complete transformation into a modern world to provide

smooth and efficient movement.

“This road has evolved to accommodate the ever-growing population and increasing vehicular pressure. Now fully constructed, it is equipped to serve the needs of our residents.”

