RSIEC fixes August 9 for fresh LG election, unveils time-table

.As Rivers Dep Gov debunks resignation rumours

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has announced that a fresh local government, LG, elections will hold in the state on August 9, 2025.

The rescheduling of LG Elections in the state followed last Friday’s Supreme Court judgment which nullified the October 5th local government elections that was held in the state, on grounds of non -compliance to stipulated regulations.

RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), announced the new date at an enlarged stakeholders meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Justice Enebeli also unveiled the guidelines for the rescheduled local government elections to stakeholders at the meeting.

He announced that political parties that will be eligible to field candidates in the election must complete, and submit an expression of interest form to participate on or before Monday, April 4, 2025, while the political parties are expected to conclude their primaries between April 21 -and May 12, 2025.

The RSIEC Chairman also disclosed that campaigns for the elections, shall commence from July 7, 2025, and end on August 7, 2025.

Justice Enebeli said that no nomination of candidate shall be valid unless the sum of N5,000 is paid for the position of councilors, and N10,000 for chairmen and vice chairmanship positions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Professor Mrs. Ngozi Nma Odu has dismissed reports making the rounds in social media that she has resigned from office.

Professor Odu in a statement signed by her media aide, Owupele Benebo described the reports as false, baseless and misleading.

The statement affirmed that Professor Ngozi Nma Odu did not at any time resign, and that she is very much committed to her duties as the deputy governor of Rivers state.

The statement reads, “The Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports circulating online suggesting that Her Excellency, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has resigned.

“Contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State .

“As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the Governor in his efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

“Her exemplary leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the administration, and she remains steadfast in her commitment and support to His Excellency Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.”

The statement however, urged the public to disregard the rumours of her resignation, describing it as unfounded reports, which are clearly the product of malicious speculation.

“Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has not resigned and has no intention of doing so.”

