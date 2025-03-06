26.4 C
Lagos
March 6, 2025
Trending now

UBA invests in future leaders, inducts over 3200 young professionals under GMAP…

Just in: Two construction workers die under collapse 3-storey building in Lagos

Pray for Nigeria, Show religious tolerance, NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi charges Christians as…

Your regular interventions in national affairs have Shaped public policies, Ajadi eulogises…

Public hearing, House of Rep Committee on Environment on the Fire ,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 6, 2025

NPA pursuing port modernization agenda to optimize AfCFTA benefits– Dantsoho

Lagos needs 15,000 high-capacity buses to meet growing population demands

Gov Fintiri hails Diri on roads, housing projects in Bayelsa

RSIEC fixes August 9 for fresh LG election, unveils time-table

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing, House of Rep Committee on Environment on the Fire , oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local govt in River State, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0108

L—R … Clerk House Committee on Environment, Mr  Olalekan  Abdulsalam ,Chairman  House of Representative  Committee on Environment ,Hon. Julius Pondi and a  member of the Committee on Environment Hon. Muktar Shagaya,  At the Public Hearing, House of Representative  Committee on Environment with the relevant Stakeholders, on the Fire and oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local Government in   River State, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Chairman  House of Representative  Committee on Environment ,Hon. Julius Pondi and a  members  of the Committee on Environment Hon. Muktar Shagaya,Hon. Saba  Adam  and Hon. Paul  Haruna,   At the Public Hearing, House of Representative  Committee on Environment with the relevant Stakeholders, on the Fire and oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local Government in   River State, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opera.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Press briefing Lifestyle Initiatives’ ninth year of helping the helpless in indigent communities held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

SWAN unveils 2024 Int’l Diplomacy, diversity on cultural heritage in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 18,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO