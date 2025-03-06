Public hearing, House of Rep Committee on Environment on the Fire , oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local govt in River State, held in Abuja

L—R … Clerk House Committee on Environment, Mr Olalekan Abdulsalam ,Chairman House of Representative Committee on Environment ,Hon. Julius Pondi and a member of the Committee on Environment Hon. Muktar Shagaya, At the Public Hearing, House of Representative Committee on Environment with the relevant Stakeholders, on the Fire and oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local Government in River State, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Chairman House of Representative Committee on Environment ,Hon. Julius Pondi and a members of the Committee on Environment Hon. Muktar Shagaya,Hon. Saba Adam and Hon. Paul Haruna, At the Public Hearing, House of Representative Committee on Environment with the relevant Stakeholders, on the Fire and oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local Government in River State, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opera.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2