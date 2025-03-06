Pray for Nigeria, Show religious tolerance, NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi charges Christians as lent begins

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) in the South West, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on Christians in Nigeria to use the occasion of the Lent to pray for the country, Nigerian political leaders and to demonstrate religious tolerance.

Today is Ash Wednesday, a day set aside to kick off this year’s Lent. In the Christian faith, Lent is a time for reflection, repentance, and spiritual preparation for Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

During this period, Christians often engage in practices such as fasting, prayer, penance, and self-denial to grow closer to God and reflect on the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice.

In a message to Christians on Wednesday, copies of which was made available to Journalists, Ajadi called on Christians to use the Holy forty days to pray for Nigeria especially the political leaders so that God will direct them aright.

He also charged Christians to maintain religious tolerance and relate peacefully with other religion practitioners for the country to have peace and tranquility.

He said this year is special because the Muslims and Christians are having their fasting period almost the same time , saying that uniqueness should be used to pray for Nigeria as according to him there is nothing God cannot do.

According to Ajadi in the message, “I rejoices with our Christian brothers and sisters as they begin the Lent today.

“I urge them to use this period of fasting, prayer, penance, and self-denial to grow closer to God and reflect on the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice.

“One of the teaching of Jesus Christ is that we should love our neighbours as ourselves. We must uphold this, and ensure religious tolerance. When we love our neighbours as ourselves, there will be peace and there will be progress .

“The fact that this year both Muslims and Christians are having their fasting periods almost the same time is a sign that God wants us to use the period to seek what we want.

“Therefore we should pray for peace in our lands. We should pray for our political leaders and I am sure God would restore our nation’s greatness”.

