Osun LG: PDP has nothing to appeal at Supreme Court – Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has no reason to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling on the state’s local government crisis, stressing that the judgment contained no consequential order warranting further legal challenge.

Addressing traditional rulers, in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeleke stated that his government remains committed to upholding democracy and restoring peace in the state.

Adeleke held that the judgment did not order the reinstatement of chairmen under the APC-led administration making an appeal to the Supreme Court unnecessary.

Furthermore, the governor cited the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Rivers State local government elections, arguing that it reinforced the nullification of the controversial Osun LG elections.

According to him, “I have commenced stakeholders consultation to rebuild the peace and enhance democratic normalcy in our state. I am meeting leaders and elders to highlight attempts by some elements to plunge our dear state into mayhem.

“We are worried as a government because if you have court judgement in your favour, there is a procedure for enforcement. The court has a process for enforcement. That process has no room for brigandry and self help as the APC Yes/No chairmen are doing.

“Secondly, why did APC refuse to pursue the appeal filed against the APP judgement that sacked its chairmen? Why did the APC fail to appeal to the Supreme Court when its appeal was struck out by the Court of Appeal?

“In the case of Akure appeal court ruling, PDP has nothing to appeal against to the Supreme Court as there was no consequential order and as the court has directly ignored reinstatement request as mere academic exercise.

“Thirdly, the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers local government election has clearly confirmed that the Osun Yes/No election was conducted in violation of the electoral act and therefore remains null and void. The latest judgement of the apex court affirms that there is no legal ground for the Yes/No chairmen to continue to illegally occupy the secretariats.

“Our royal fathers, you have all the facts before you. There is no reinstatement order as you can see. The Supreme Court judgement, in the case of Rivers State, validated the judgment of the Federal High Court, which sacked those elected in Osun state in violation of the electoral act.”

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, expressed concern over the ongoing local government crisis in Osun State, emphasizing the need to maintain the state’s long-standing peace and stability.

He said, “We are also not happy with the LG crisis in the state, we abhor violence and Osun is a peaceful state, a status that must be maintained irrespective of the issues in contention.“

