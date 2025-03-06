NYCN urges youths to support govt programmes, empowers 60 youths in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on youths to continue to support and be part of government programmes at every level of governance in the country.

The National Deputy President of NYCN, Amb. Innocent Nduanya, made the call on Thursday in Enugu while flagging off the 2nd edition of NYCN Enugu Youth Business Support Grant as well as the newly introduced Students Meal Support.

Nduanya said that for this phase of the two initiatives, 60 youths would be beneficiaries; thus, 23 youths would get the NYCN Enugu Youth Business Support Grant and 37 students for the Students Meal Support programme.

The youth leader noted that it was only through active participation that youth can truly learn and be able to carry on with such laudable programmes or modify them in the near future.

He also urged youths to use the current Lent and Ramadan fasting to pray for leaders and for God to sustain leaders in getting governance right and a change of heart for those willingly doing things wrong for selfish reasons.

The youth leader commended NYCN Enugu State Chapter for the two youths’ empowerment initiatives, adding: “The two initiatives will improve the welfare and well-being of youths and give them a sense of belonging.”

“I call on the various states in the South-East especially the government of Enugu State to key into the initiatives and further expand it with at least a N1 billion provision for youths’ empowerment and welfare.

“The South East Development Commission (SEDC) should adopt the initiatives dealing with the uplift and welfare of youths in the zone as it is laudable, practical and verifiable,” he said.

Speaking, the State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Barth Okoh, said that the NYCN Enugu Youth Business Support Grant of N50,000 had been running for some years and helped to support youths who are traders and artisans in the state.

Okoh said that “Students Meal Support programme is designed to alleviate the struggle most students from indigent homes go through” in the course of their studies, adding that “it is a cash grant of N10,000 and some kilogramme of rice.”

“Knowing that students are part of the youths in the state, we have decided to positively touch them, give them a sense of belonging and alleviate the hardship they and their parents are going through.

“NYCN got the list of the student beneficiaries from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), which cut across the 14 higher institutions affiliated to NANS in the state.

“Apart from students who benefited today; we plan to touch 200 students in each of the 14 higher institutions within a year from today,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the Students Meal Support programme, Miss Chinecherem Odoro from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, thanked NYCN for the gesture, adding that it would act as great relief to her parents and afford her more textbooks.

One of the beneficiaries of the NYCN Enugu Youth Business Support Grant, Mr Obinna Eze, appreciated NYCN for the financial support to his farming business as it would aid the planned expansion of his farm before forthcoming Easter.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2