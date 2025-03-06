Nigeria congratulates Ghana on Her 68th Independence anniversary

27.8 C
Lagos
March 7, 2025
by Peter Anayo072

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extends warmest congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the joyous occasion of their Country’s Independence Anniversary.

 

The Minister’s message was contained in a release issued to newsmen by the Acting Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa on Thursday in Abuja

 

He said that Ghana marks 68 years of freedom and self-determination, Nigeria joins the host of friendly nations in celebrating the remarkable achievements and progress made by Ghana in strengthening its democracy, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and stability in the West African sub-region.

 

Indeed, Ghana’s journey since gaining independence in 1957 has been a source of inspiration to Nigeria and the entire African continent. The enduring friendship and bilateral ties between Nigeria and Ghana are rooted in shared history, cultural affinity, and a common vision for a prosperous and united Africa.

 

Nigeria remains committed to deepening the existing bonds of cooperation with Ghana in areas of mutual interest, including trade, education, security, and regional integration. Together, both nations will continue to work hand in hand to address the challenges facing our sub-region via the ECOWAS platform and equally advance the ideals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

 

The Minister said that on this auspicious occasion, the government and people of Nigeria wish the government and people of Ghana continued peace, prosperity, and success in all their endeavours.

 

