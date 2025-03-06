NAPTIP strengthens fight against human trafficking in Bayelsa, Stakeholders advocate for greater vigilance , to end menace

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

As part of its commitment to combating human trafficking, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has renewed its call for collective action against the menace.

The Bayelsa State Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs. Abieyuwa Ikhidero, made this appeal during a sensitization campaign held at Ekeki Park, Yenagoa, in collaboration with various stakeholders.

Condemning human trafficking and related crimes such as forced labor and exploitation, Mrs. Ikhidero stressed that these offenses carry legal consequences. She urged residents to remain vigilant and cautious of traffickers who often disguise themselves as employment agents offering opportunities abroad.

> “We are here again to speak about human trafficking. It is prevalent in Bayelsa State, but together, we can stop it. If you see something, say something,” she emphasized.

She reassured residents that NAPTIP remains committed to eliminating violence in both public and private spheres, urging them to report any suspected cases.

Adding her voice, Lady Eunice Nnachi, Executive Director of WOMAN, appealed to parents and guardians to protect their children from falling prey to traffickers. She warned against being deceived by false promises of education and better living conditions abroad.

“Parents must be careful and not allow their children to be taken by just anyone they do not trust. Cases of child maltreatment should also be reported,” she advised.

Similarly, Dise Goddy Harry, Founder of DO Foundation, expressed deep concern over the rise in human trafficking and urged residents to speak up to curb the crime.

Ebizimo Agedah, Administrative Secretary of ENWAF, commended NAPTIP’s efforts in ensuring access to justice for trafficking victims and prosecuting offenders.

Additionally, Barrister Deme Pamosoo, former Chairperson of FIDA, stressed the importance of reporting suspected trafficking cases, emphasizing that everyone has a role to play in ending the scourge.

The sensitization campaign saw participation from several non-governmental organizations, including the Gender Response Initiative Team, Coalition of Women-led Organizations, and representatives of FIDA, Bayelsa State.

The event reinforced the urgent need for a united front against human trafficking, encouraging awareness, vigilance, and prompt reporting to safeguard vulnerable individuals.

