Lagos needs 15,000 high-capacity buses to meet growing population demands

Mr Adeyemi Adeniyi, Technical Adviser, Public Transport (Road and Infrastructure), Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), says the state needs 15,000 high-capacity buses to carter for the Lagos population.

Adeniji said this during a public lecture organised by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) in collaboration with LAMATA on Wednesday.

The lecture, entitled “Sustaining Lagos State Road Transport Infrastructure: The Role of Professional Engineers,” highlighted the need for innovation to expand Lagos’ road capacity, which he said was already exhausted.

According to Adeniji, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system carries 100,000 passengers daily, which accounts for only about 1.5% of commuters—a figure he described as grossly inadequate.

He added that without a robust mass transit system, decongesting the roads would be difficult.

“The number of single-occupant vehicles is insufficient to ease traffic congestion,” he said.

Adeniji explained that the state government planned to integrate Danfo Buses from the informal sector into the BRT system.

“This transition from informal to formal transport will also help reduce the number of rickety buses on our roads,” he added.

He further stated that the government had introduced a rail system to enhance mobility across the state.

The Blue Line, he noted, would transport passengers from Okokomaiko to Ijanikin, while the Red Line would extend beyond Agege, reaching Ogun State to facilitate movement between the two regions.

To ensure sustainable development, Adeniji said the government focused on three key areas: economic, social, and environmental.

The economic aspect involved integrating commercial opportunities at transit terminals, while the social aspect emphasised equity and inclusivity, ensuring facilities were accessible with ramps and steps for all commuters.

The environmental focus included using renewable energy sources to power these facilities.

He noted that achieving these goals required collaboration and capacity building, as the government could not accomplish them alone.

“There is a need for public-private partnership, enhance skills of local engineers, engage in continuous development and promote best practices,” he said.

