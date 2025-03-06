Julius Berger strengthens regional presence at Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou

L-R: Werner Willegger, Country Representative, Julius Berger, Benin Republic, Christophe Fierens, Director, Corporate Development, Julius Berger, Jochen Stolle and Sales Consultant at ABUMET,

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is reinforcing its regional expansion strategy, aiming to solidify its presence across West Africa’s construction sector.

Speaking at the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the company’s Director of Corporate Development, Jochen Stolle, expressed confidence in Julius Berger’s growing footprint in the region.

“I see Julius Berger as one of the big players coming out of this region in the future,” he said.

At the Sofitel Marina Hotel & Spa in Cotonou, where West Africa’s movers and shakers gathered under the coastal sun, conversations weren’t just exchanged—they carried weight with more than 350 economic minds, government leaders, and industry decision-makers meeting for the Choiseul Africa Summit convened by the Choiseul Institute.

It was a space to build partnerships, shape new economic strategies, and set the pace for regional growth. With the Government of Benin actively supporting the event, Julius Berger co-sponsored the summit, positioning itself at the heart of discussions on the region’s infrastructure and economic future.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Stolle underscored the importance of Julius Berger’s presence at the summit.

“The sponsorship for Julius Berger is very important. We attended this conference last year, and now it is coming to Benin Republic. It is a story that we have to pick up. Let us interact with other agencies, let us interact with other government bodies in all the West African countries that are in the focus of Julius Berger. Let us do the first step here, introduce us to the people, and develop anything that is coming out of it.”

He highlighted the advantages of doing business in Francophone West Africa, emphasizing economic stability and shared currency benefits.

“I think the Francophone region of Africa has the greatest advantage; they have the common currency; they have a stable currency. This will also give Julius Berger the trust and the face is good development in this region.”

President of Choiseul Africa, Pascal Lorot, underscored Benin’s rising profile in the region, stating, “Benin today embodies an ambitious Africa that is firmly focused on the future. With its stability, modern infrastructure, and strategic positioning, it stands out as a market of opportunities and expertise, as well as a key hub for regional economic exchanges. Hosting the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou is a recognition of Benin’s central role in driving growth and fostering cooperation in West Africa.”

Adding his perspective, Julius Berger’s Regional Representative in Cotonou, Christophe Fierens, echoed the importance of the summit.

“With over 10 years of expertise, Choiseul Africa has been instrumental in highlighting attractive economic hubs across the African continent. The host country, Benin Republic, which is undergoing a remarkable transformation, has now established itself as an attractive hub for investors and a key player in regional trade,” he said.

On Julius Berger’s operations in Benin, Fierens noted key differences from Nigeria. “Operating in Benin has required a shift in approach,” Fierens said.

“As a company with strong roots in Nigeria, we’ve had to adapt to the nuances of the Francophone business environment—navigating regulatory processes, understanding administrative expectations, and ensuring seamless operations. We’ve gained valuable insights and are now fully aligned with how things work here.”

Reflecting on the company’s adaptation process, Fierens said that Julius Berger had navigated these challenges through experience.

“With the second project now being undertaken, things are getting better. We now know what to do, what not to do. The feedback has been valuable. Julius Berger originates from Germany in the 1900s, and since then, we have had very strict and rigorous procedures.”

He emphasized that the company is setting new benchmarks in the country. “I believe we are helping to raise standards, especially in this regard. The reputation we have built is very strong. Many people now want to work with us, and now that the project has started, we are visible everywhere in Benin. This brings a significant advantage for other projects as well. Another thing is that the country is very welcoming. The local workforce we find here is of good quality.”

Speaking earlier, Benin’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, stated: “this summit is fully aligned with our ambition for the structural transformation of Benin, driven by world-class infrastructure and major initiatives that are redefining economic paradigms across all key sectors. This event provides an opportunity to share our vision of inclusive, innovative, and sustainable development while strengthening Benin’s strategic role at the heart of regional and international exchanges.”

The Choiseul Africa network consists of over 450 members, including 100 Africa laureates and alumni, spanning 51 of the 54 African countries.

