Hon Nicolas Osai, addresses journalists after defection from PDP to APC at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Nicolas Osai, addressing journalists after his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2