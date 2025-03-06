Group tasks South Easterners on peace, harmonious co-existence

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A group known as The Orlu Progressive Initiative has urged people of the Southeast to embrace peace and dialogue, to check insecurity and other challenges facing the geo-political zone.

Mr Ikechukwu Nwabueze, Executive Director of the group made the call during a Summit on Peace and Stability in the Southeast held in Abakaliki.

Nwabueze who is the convener of the summit, said the zone must embrace unity and collaboration to create a prosperous future.

“The people must commit themselves to build a region defined by stability, innovation and shared progress.

“This will make peace and economic progress the zone’s identity.”

Nwabueze regretted that insecurity among other challenges facing the zone had hindered its development and also increased poverty in the land.

“This has resulted in a wide gap of inequality, threatening the livelihood of millions despite the zone’s rich endowments.

“The problems have also stifled the zone’s growth, vast economic potential and strategic significance in trade.”

Nwabueze urged leaders and stakeholders of the zone to adopt a holistic approach to address its pressing concerns.

“Security, economic revitalisation and infrastructural development must be prioritised.

“This government alone cannot bear the responsibility as it requires a collective effort of policymakers, traditional and religious institutions among others.

Peter Nwankwo, Aide to Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, Marcelinus Nlemigbo urged people of the zone to prioritise agriculture to strengthen its economy.

“We have to return to the days when palm oil formed the bedrock of our economy.

“The people should also de-emphasise wealth acquisition, especially ill-gotten ones,” he advised.

Valentine Nwori, Media Aide to Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi commended the convener of the summit, describing it as “apt”.

“The southeast zone has played a significant role in ensuring the unity and development of the country, therefore every effort should be made to sustain its greatness,” he said.

