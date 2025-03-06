Governor Zulum advocates agricultural investment to address root cause of Boko Haram insurgency, other crimes

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has advocated that investment in Agriculture is critical to addressing the root cause of Boko Haram insurgency and other conflicts in Nigeria and across Africa.

Governor Zulum stated this during a high-level panel discussion on “Public-Private and Development Partnerships for Agri-Food Transformation” at the headquarters of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Zulum said ” to tackle insurgency, we must address its root causes, including endemic poverty and pervasive illiteracy. When I assumed office, many agricultural lands were left uncultivated. I immediately began establishing mega farms in relatively peaceful areas to reverse this trend.”

The event was part of a three-day working visit by the President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, to Nigeria.

The visit aimed to explore innovative Agricultural practices, Agribusiness models, and strengthen strategic partnerships between the two nations.

.

With its own history of conflict and post-war rebuilding efforts, Sierra Leone is eager to adopt strategies that have proven effective in conflict-affected regions.

In this regard, the country is keen to learn from Borno State’s agricultural initiatives, which have demonstrated remarkable resilience despite 16 years of Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Governor Zulum shared insights into Borno’s agricultural transformation.

The Governor highlighted the state’s substantial investments in solar-powered irrigation, large-scale farming, and public-private partnerships, which have already begun yielding significant results.

He said that Borno State possesses over 1,000 tractors, 1,000 combine harvesters, and other modern agricultural machinery, which are key to boosting food security and economic development.

“My administration has invested significantly in agriculture. We currently have more than 1,000 tractors, combine harvesters, and other agricultural equipment capable of revitalizing the sector,” he said .

He further emphasized that leveraging technology, large-scale farming, and climate-smart agriculture can address insecurity while creating sustainable and inclusive food systems across Africa.

Zulum said “The Boko Haram insurgency has triggered an acute humanitarian crisis, devastated our social and economic fabric, and deepened poverty and fragility in the sub-region,”.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by senior government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe; Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Bawu Musami; and renowned Agriculturalist Dr. Musa Inuwa Kubo.

Others in attendance included the Chairman of the Borno Social Investment Agency, Hon. Yuguda Saleh Vungas, and the Special Adviser on Agriculture and Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Barrister Mustapha Busuguma.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2