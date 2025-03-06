34.3 C
Lagos
March 6, 2025
Trending now

FRSC seeks TETFund’s support to enhance Road Safety in Nigeria

Group tasks South Easterners on peace, harmonious co-existence

Clean-up Oil Spills at Buguma, Reps urge NNPCL, operators

Sanwo-Olu warns against environmental infractions as 3 roads unveil in Agboyi-Ketu

Julius Berger strengthens regional presence at Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou

Governor Zulum advocates agricultural investment to address root cause of Boko Haram…

IBB’s Book: Backlash, knocks persist over June 12 annulment

A New Era: News Central is Live on GOTV Channel 23

Sun award 2024 held at Eko hotel in Lagos

UBA invests in future leaders, inducts over 3200 young professionals under GMAP…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

FRSC seeks TETFund’s support to enhance Road Safety in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo025

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is seeking support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to enhance the capacity and professionalism of road safety personnel across Nigeria.

 

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this appeal during a courtesy visit to TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, in Abuja.

 

Mohammed praised TETFund’s impactful projects in tertiary institutions nationwide and emphasized the need for collaboration to reduce road traffic crashes and achieve a zero-casualty rate.

 

He noted that FRSC’s training institutions, designated to be self-funded in 2023, currently lack access to funding, making TETFund’s support crucial

 

“We have academic institutions. And these institutions were designated in 2023 by an Act to be self-funded outside the budget of road safety,” Mohammed said.

 

“But today, we are not able to access the funding of those institutions. So it’s an opportunity for us to come to TETFund, to appreciate TETFund, and to partner and collaborate and see what TETFund can do for those institutions to have some infrastructure and funding to deliver so that we can continue to reduce road crashes on Nigerian roads and have safer mobility wherever citizens of Nigeria can go within the country,” he added.

 

The FRSC aims to reduce road crashes by 50% with zero fatalities, leveraging technology, research, and continuous personnel training. Echono expressed TETFund’s willingness to collaborate, particularly in awareness creation, training, and research.

 

In his response, Echono said TETFund is ready to provide support for FRSC’s tertiary institutions with relevant certifications and collaborate on road safety awareness programs, reaching millions of Nigerian students. This partnership aims to promote safer roads and stimulate Nigeria’s development.

 

“And by embracing technology, you were able to also spread and even bring some visibility to the work you are doing.

 

” And I believe the Federal Road Safety Corps have done a very good job in this regard. It has been widely acknowledged that there is a sharp drop in mortality, both in the rates of accidents and also in consequential mortality.

 

” TETFund stands poised to collaborate with every agency and organization in advancing the Nigerian project, in stimulating and accelerating the rate of development in our country. And we are willing to explore all the opportunities for partnership, for collaboration, some of which you have highlighted and some of which you have made available to us.” Echono said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

Peter Anayo

Imo Govt, Afrexim Bank perform ground breaking of African Quality Assurance Centre

Editor

NGOs launch sensitisation campaign against gender-based violence in Bayelsa community

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO