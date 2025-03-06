FRSC seeks TETFund’s support to enhance Road Safety in Nigeria

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is seeking support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to enhance the capacity and professionalism of road safety personnel across Nigeria.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this appeal during a courtesy visit to TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, in Abuja.

Mohammed praised TETFund’s impactful projects in tertiary institutions nationwide and emphasized the need for collaboration to reduce road traffic crashes and achieve a zero-casualty rate.

He noted that FRSC’s training institutions, designated to be self-funded in 2023, currently lack access to funding, making TETFund’s support crucial

“We have academic institutions. And these institutions were designated in 2023 by an Act to be self-funded outside the budget of road safety,” Mohammed said.

“But today, we are not able to access the funding of those institutions. So it’s an opportunity for us to come to TETFund, to appreciate TETFund, and to partner and collaborate and see what TETFund can do for those institutions to have some infrastructure and funding to deliver so that we can continue to reduce road crashes on Nigerian roads and have safer mobility wherever citizens of Nigeria can go within the country,” he added.

The FRSC aims to reduce road crashes by 50% with zero fatalities, leveraging technology, research, and continuous personnel training. Echono expressed TETFund’s willingness to collaborate, particularly in awareness creation, training, and research.

In his response, Echono said TETFund is ready to provide support for FRSC’s tertiary institutions with relevant certifications and collaborate on road safety awareness programs, reaching millions of Nigerian students. This partnership aims to promote safer roads and stimulate Nigeria’s development.

“And by embracing technology, you were able to also spread and even bring some visibility to the work you are doing.

” And I believe the Federal Road Safety Corps have done a very good job in this regard. It has been widely acknowledged that there is a sharp drop in mortality, both in the rates of accidents and also in consequential mortality.

” TETFund stands poised to collaborate with every agency and organization in advancing the Nigerian project, in stimulating and accelerating the rate of development in our country. And we are willing to explore all the opportunities for partnership, for collaboration, some of which you have highlighted and some of which you have made available to us.” Echono said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2