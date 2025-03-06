Flavour lauds Rangers academy initiative

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Music icon and football aficionado, Chinedu Okoli better known by his stage name, Flavour N’Abania or Ijele, has thrown his weight behind the Rangers International FC’ U-10, U-13, and U-15 Academy initiative that is being pursued by the Amobi Ezeaku Esq., led the management of the NPFL reigning champions.

The Igbo highlife and gospel singer gave the thumbs-up during a brief visit to the corporate office of the club, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, where he described the initiative by the club as apt and something that should be encouraged to help young footballers horn their skills.

“I am really impressed with the youth team program that your team initiated for the discovery and development of young talents within the state and beyond. I love it and will contribute my quota towards making it a huge success. Rangers is a team for all and you, Amobi Ezeaku as the G.M/CEO have shown a lot of innovation to take the club to where it rightly belongs,” stated the music icon.

The G.M/CEO of Rangers, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, while welcoming Chinedu Okoli and his entourage, thanked the music star for all he has been doing to help sell the brand, Rangers, through his music and other collaborations, stressing, “We at Rangers are proud of your contributions towards realizing our set targets through your music and other collaborative moves.

We can’t take for granted the devotion of your time to come and watch our games as well as have pep talks with our players. The motivation this gives to the team is unquantifiable. We can’t thank you enough.”

High point of the visit was the presentation of the club’s memorabilia to the ‘Ijele’ and his entourage by the young Rangers boss.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2