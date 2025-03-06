First Lady Oluremi Tinubu commends Women’s resilience ahead of Int’l Women’s Day

27.8 C
by Peter Anayo097

As Nigeria joins the global community in celebrating *International Women’s Day (IWD)* on March 8, First Lady *Senator Oluremi Tinubu* has praised the resilience and achievements of Nigerian women, urging them to assert themselves in leadership roles.

 

Speaking with journalists at the State House in Abuja, the First Lady also addressed recent controversies surrounding the Senate, emphasizing that the institution remains a *“matured chamber”* that must be treated with respect.

 

Her comments come in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power leveled against Senate President *Godswill Akpabio* by Senator *Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan*. Dismissing concerns about how the Senate is handling the issue, she insisted that lawmakers are *“doing what is needful.”*

 

*”I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may ask why I am not taking a position. I believe the Senate is doing what is necessary. It is a matured chamber and should be treated with respect. It is an honour to be in that place,”* she said.

 

Having served in the Senate for 12 years, Senator Tinubu described the chamber as a place of dignity, not controversy. She also encouraged Nigerian women to uphold their self-worth in leadership and professional spaces.

 

*”Women, raise yourselves. Don’t be in a position where men will talk to you anyhow,”* she advised.

 

As the world prepares to mark *International Women’s Day*, the First Lady celebrated the contributions of women in Nigeria and beyond. She acknowledged the progress made over the decades, from matriarchal figures of the past to modern trailblazers like *Zuriel Oduwole*, who has championed peace initiatives globally.

 

She expressed confidence in the capabilities of Nigerian youth, particularly women, encouraging them to hold their heads high and continue striving for excellence.

 

*”Nigerian women and youth have what it takes to excel. Keep working hard and making a difference,”* she urged.

 

The First Lady’s remarks come as Nigeria intensifies efforts to promote gender inclusion and empower women across various sectors, aligning with the theme of this year’s *International Women’s Day celebration*.

 

