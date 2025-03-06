Ex-Minister Saleh Mamman paid $200,000 cash for Abuja property, witness tells Court

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja heard on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, that former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, allegedly paid the dollar equivalent of ₦200 million in cash for a five-bedroom property in Wuse, Abuja.

The revelation came from Mohammed Ashelk Jidda, the 14th prosecution witness (PW14), during the ongoing trial before Justice James Omotosho.

Mamman is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 12-count charge related to the Mambilla Power Project.

The charges include conspiracy to commit money laundering, with the total sum involved amounting to ₦33.8 billion.

Jidda, a businessman and the original owner of the property testified that Mamman personally came to his office on Gimbya Street, Garki, Abuja, accompanied by Mohammed Hussein and two others, to complete the transaction.

Initially, they had agreed on a naira payment, but the minister brought cash in U.S. dollars instead.

Jidda said they counted the money before handing over the property, and the sale agreement was signed between his company, Mohibat Investment Limited, and Hussein, as instructed by Mamman.

Prosecution witness 12 (PW12), Samson Bitrus, a real estate agent, also testified that he helped Mamman acquire the property.

Bitrus said he was introduced to Mamman by his business associate, Alhaji Dan Daura, and in 2019, the former minister asked him to find a property free of legal complications. Bitrus confirmed that Mamman paid ₦200 million in dollars and took possession of the house with existing tenants.

He also admitted to managing the property for Mamman, collecting rent, and remitting the funds to an account provided by the former minister.

Another witness, prosecution witness 13 (PW13), Umar Abbatilde, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, provided financial records linked to the case.

He stated that EFCC requested account statements, account opening details, and a certificate of identification for Bitrus’ account.

His testimony revealed multiple transactions involving Bitrus’ account, including significant inflows and immediate transfers to individuals linked to Mamman.

These transactions ranged from ₦3 million to ₦10 million, with funds consistently moving from Bitrus’ account to Mamman’s UBA account.

After hearing the testimonies, Justice Omotosho adjourned the case to March 18 and 19, 2025, for further proceedings.

