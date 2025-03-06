Court orders final forfeiture of $1.4m linked to Ex-CBN governor Emefiele

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of $1,426,175.14 linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the order on Thursday, March 6, 2025, following a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court had earlier granted a final forfeiture order on June 25, 2024, which went unchallenged by any interested party.

According to an affidavit deposed by EFCC investigator David Jayeoba, the funds were traced to Donatone Limited’s (DL) Titan Trust Bank account and were allegedly proceeds of unlawful activities. Investigations revealed that the money had been placed in interest-yielding accounts, laundered through a foreign account in Mauritius, and later returned to Nigeria under false pretenses.

“The investigation traced the funds to having been fixed into interest-yielding accounts, dissipated and laundered through a foreign account in Mauritius, and transported back to Nigeria under disguise,” Jayeoba stated.

Out of an initial $26.5 million allegedly funneled through the company, only $1.4 million remained in the account at the time of forfeiture.

The EFCC argued that the funds were obtained through questionable forex dealings during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor, with international entities allegedly pressured into making large payments to access foreign exchange.

Despite a counter-affidavit filed by solicitors for Donatone Limited disputing the EFCC’s claims, the court sided with the anti-graft agency.

Justice Faji ruled that any claimant to the funds must prove their lawful acquisition.

“Anyone laying claims to the fund must show the lawfulness of the acquisition and not just that the said fund is not proceeds of crime,” the judge stated.

With no credible challenge to the EFCC’s claims, the court granted the final forfeiture order, handing the funds over to the federal government.

