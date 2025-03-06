Clean-up Oil Spills at Buguma, Reps urge NNPCL, operators

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives, Committee on Environment, Hon.Julius Pondi has urged the commencement of the clean up of Buguma in Rivers State and other communities affected by an oil spill and fire incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema local government area of Rivers State.

This was the resolution of the Committee following a hearing over a petition against the activities of the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited.

He directed the NNPCL and NEOL to immediately provide an urgent intervention by supplying relief materials to the affected communities.

The House Committee granted the request for a three-week extension to NNPCL and NEOL, for a fair hearing and the right of reply on the engagement.

Gbabojor said, “As you may be aware, this Hearing is convened by the Committee on Environment, to address a Formal Complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited (NEOL) regarding the Spill and Fire Incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA Rivers State, filed by Messrs Anosike Egbuchiwe & Associates, Legal Practitioners on behalf of the Friends of Eco Life and the affected communities.

“A gas leak was reported on 1st December 2024, at OML 18, Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA, Rivers State. Thereafter, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising the NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, NOSDRA, NUPRC, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, and the representatives of Buguma community visited the site on 6th December 2024, during which certain directives were issued to the Operator to forestall further escalation”

“Consequently, the incident has resulted in air pollution and_ significant contamination of bodies of water and farmland, leading to the loss of biodiversity and marine habitats, thereby exposing both Indigenous people and residents of Buguma and its environs to grave health risks and environmental hazards.

“The devastation occasioned by this incident can only be imagined. The affected communities have been languishing in squalor, considering that for over three months, economic activities centered around farming and fishing have come to an abrupt halt, with no access to safe drinking water, medical care, or the basic necessities of life.

“In response to our invitation to today’s hearing, the NNPCL in a letter dated 4′” March 2025, conveyed their inability to attend today’s engagement and sought an extension for three weeks, to enable them to provide necessary information and appear accordingly.

It was gathered that the NNPCL had already embarked on the directive to commence the process of remediation, following the clean-up of the impacted communities, by sending relief materials to ameliorate the situation.

