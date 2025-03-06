34.3 C
Lagos
March 6, 2025
Trending now

FRSC seeks TETFund’s support to enhance Road Safety in Nigeria

Group tasks South Easterners on peace, harmonious co-existence

Clean-up Oil Spills at Buguma, Reps urge NNPCL, operators

Sanwo-Olu warns against environmental infractions as 3 roads unveil in Agboyi-Ketu

Julius Berger strengthens regional presence at Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou

Governor Zulum advocates agricultural investment to address root cause of Boko Haram…

IBB’s Book: Backlash, knocks persist over June 12 annulment

A New Era: News Central is Live on GOTV Channel 23

Sun award 2024 held at Eko hotel in Lagos

UBA invests in future leaders, inducts over 3200 young professionals under GMAP…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Clean-up Oil Spills at Buguma, Reps urge NNPCL, operators

by Peter Anayo084

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

Chairman of the House of Representatives, Committee on Environment, Hon.Julius Pondi has urged the commencement of the clean up of Buguma in Rivers State and other communities affected by an oil spill and fire incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema local government area of Rivers State.

 

This was the resolution of the Committee following a hearing over a petition against the activities of the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited.

 

He directed the NNPCL and NEOL to immediately provide an urgent intervention by supplying relief materials to the affected communities.

 

The House Committee granted the request for a three-week extension to NNPCL and NEOL, for a fair hearing and the right of reply on the engagement.

 

Gbabojor said, “As you may be aware, this Hearing is convened by the Committee on Environment, to address a Formal Complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited (NEOL) regarding the Spill and Fire Incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA Rivers State, filed by Messrs Anosike Egbuchiwe & Associates, Legal Practitioners on behalf of the Friends of Eco Life and the affected communities.

 

“A gas leak was reported on 1st December 2024, at OML 18, Well 8, Buguma, Degema LGA, Rivers State. Thereafter, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising the NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, NOSDRA, NUPRC, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, and the representatives of Buguma community visited the site on 6th December 2024, during which certain directives were issued to the Operator to forestall further escalation”

 

“Consequently, the incident has resulted in air pollution and_ significant contamination of bodies of water and farmland, leading to the loss of biodiversity and marine habitats, thereby exposing both Indigenous people and residents of Buguma and its environs to grave health risks and environmental hazards.

 

“The devastation occasioned by this incident can only be imagined. The affected communities have been languishing in squalor, considering that for over three months, economic activities centered around farming and fishing have come to an abrupt halt, with no access to safe drinking water, medical care, or the basic necessities of life.

 

“In response to our invitation to today’s hearing, the NNPCL in a letter dated 4′” March 2025, conveyed their inability to attend today’s engagement and sought an extension for three weeks, to enable them to provide necessary information and appear accordingly.

 

It was gathered that the NNPCL had already embarked on the directive to commence the process of remediation, following the clean-up of the impacted communities, by sending relief materials to ameliorate the situation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria slides further on Global Corruption Index, ranks 140th.

Editor

Governor Kefas creates enabling environment for business to flourish in the state

Peter Anayo

Tinubu jets out today to France on state visit

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO