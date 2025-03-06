A New Era: News Central is Live on GOTV Channel 23

News Central TV has raised the bar for excellence as it officially launches on MultiChoice Nigeria’s foremost Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform, GOtv.

Available on GOtv channel 23, this milestone marks a significant step in the station’s mission to deliver authentic Nigerian storytelling and amplify diverse voices to viewers nationwide.

Now GOtv subscribers on GOtv Jinja to Supa Plus packages can stay updated with News Central for fearless reporting, exclusive interviews, investigative journalism, and special features on the latest happenings across Nigeria. News Central’s top-tier programming also features a variety of shows including Jasiri, Breakfast Central, A Place at The Table and Game On.

“We are excited to bring News Central to GOtv, broadening our audience and continuing our mission to amplify Nigeria’s voices. This launch represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality, engaging content that resonates with our audience across Nigeria. We believe that by sharing authentic stories, we can promote greater understanding, unity, and progress,” stated Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central.

News Central’s Director of Commercial and Communications, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan who closely worked on the implementation of the GOtv launch also commented on the station’s objectives for the platform. “At News Central, our goal has always been to amplify diverse voices and challenge dominant narratives. Being available on GOtv Channel 23 is a game-changer, as it allows us to connect with more viewers and bridge the gap for viewers looking for authentic news” she said.

Celebrate the launch with us!

