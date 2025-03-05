United Capital rewards investors with N2.40K dividend in 2024

COMFORT EKELEME

United Capital Plc (UCAP) has experienced a remarkable seven-year growth trajectory, culminating in an explosive surge in 2024.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled, jumping from N11.42 billion in 2023 to N24.10 billion in 2024, representing a substantial 111.03per cent increase.

Building on a decade of consistent dividend payments, United Capital achieved a significant milestone in 2024 by introducing its inaugural interim dividend of 90 Kobo per share, showcasing its exceptional financial performance

Additionally, United Capital executed a 2-for-1 bonus share issuance in 2024, a strategic move to increase shareholder participation.

This action increased the total number of outstanding shares from 6 billion to 18 billion, adding 12 billion new shares.

This means that for each existing share, shareholders received two additional shares, bringing their total holdings to three shares for every initial share owned

United Capital Plc continues to deliver value to its shareholders, proposing a final dividend of 50 Kobo per share for the 2024 financial year. This brings the company’s total dividend distribution for the year to N2.40 Kobo.

Key highlights to the financials shows that Gross earnings rose by 82.50per cent due to income from loans, dividend income from securities investments, interest from placements and bonds, showcasing active trading strategy of the Company.

Fee and commission income surged by 80.18per cent emanating from financial advisory fees and other fees and commissions, confirming industry leadership of the Company.

Net trading income increased by 61.17per cent arising from gains from sale of financial instruments.

Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss grew by 18.77per cent, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to growing its assets.

The Company’s total expenses dropped by 45.51per cent, showing the its ability to manage its expenses, also total expenses -to-gross earnings declined significantly by 63.26 per cent compared to 36.20per cent drop in 2023.

Profit before income accelerated by 73.96 per cent showing continuous increase in profitability, while profit for the year upsurge by a significant 111.06, delivering value to stakeholders.

“As we proceed into the 2025 financial year, we remain committed to rewarding our shareholders while sustaining this remarkable performance. We are poised to lead the Nigerian capital market and unlock new opportunities on the African continent,” the Company said.