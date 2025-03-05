UCIF disburses over N1.98bn dividends to unitholders

31.8 C
COMFORT EKELEME

United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF), the infrastructure fund of United Capital Plc has announced a total dividend distribution of N1.98 billion to its unitholders, for the year ended 2024.

In accordance with its bi-annual distribution structure, the Fund paid an interim distribution of N769 million for the first half of 2024.

This was followed by a distribution of N1.21 billion for the second half, bringing the total distribution to unitholders for the full year to N1.98 billion.

These payments, comprising both accrued principal and interest, reflect the Fund’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its unitholders while advancing impactful infrastructure financing initiatives across key sectors.

Speaking on this milestone, UcheNna Mkparu, Chief Investment Officer and Fund Manager at UCIF, said, “UCIF’s performance underscores our adherence to good governance principles and compliance with the Fund’s investment policy.

“We’re committed to delivering robust returns while actively contributing to the growth of critical sectors of the economy. Looking ahead, we aim to continue to deliver superior performance, and prioritize high-impact investments, that are profitable for our investors and foster sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa,” Mkparu said.

UCIF achieved a gross return of 23.08per cent for the year, with revenues growing by 150per cent from N 791 million in 2023 to N 1.9 billion for the year-ended 2024.

This impressive growth affirms that the Fund is a profitable investment delivering attractive returns, whilst exposing investors to financing high-impact, value-adding infrastructure investments in strategic sectors of the economy.

UCIF continues to support critical sectors such as recycling, power, renewable energy, agriculture and telecoms, towards fostering sustainable development across Nigeria and Africa.

