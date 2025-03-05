Tragedy averted on Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway as petrol tanker tumbles, pours content

Ibrahim Quadri

Tragedy was averted on Tuesday when a petrol laden tanker overturned across the main carriageway of the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway, opposite TREM Church area of Lagos State.

The swift intervention of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)’s officials came to the rescue as the tanker’s content spilled on the road.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed this in a statement which was made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) executed a swift and strategic intervention today to forestall what would have been a tragic disaster after a fully laden tanker transporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) overturned, losing its volatile cargo across the main carriageway of the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway, directly opposite TREM Church.

“Acting with urgency, LASTMA operatives promptly cordoned off the accident scene, neutralizing any potential escalation, particularly the perilous prospect of fuel scooping by unauthorized individuals.

“The Agency immediately took charge of the situation by alerting the Lagos State Fire Service, whose emergency response teams arrived expeditiously to mitigate the hazardous spill.

“To safeguard public safety and ensure an unimpeded traffic flow, LASTMA personnel meticulously redirected vehicular movement to the service lane from Oshodi-Oke inbound Gbagada, effectively averting gridlock and mitigating ignition risks associated with fuel exposure.

Commending the response of his officers, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, emphasized: “The proactive intervention of our personnel ensured a comprehensive lockdown of the accident site, rendering fuel scooping impossible and averting what could have been a catastrophic incident.”

The General Manager further urged members of the public, especially motorists, to promptly report any road-related emergencies to the Agency via its toll-free hotline 080000527862 for immediate intervention.

Motorists are also strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance and comply strictly with directives from traffic management and emergency response authorities to prevent avoidable tragedies on Lagos roads.