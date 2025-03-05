Senator Jimkuta empowers constituents, donates Jeep worth 250m as birthday gift to DSK

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

David Jimkuta, the Senator representing Southern Taraba, has empowered members of his constituents with assorted items.

During the program at the Government Secondary School Wukari, the Senator also presented a land cruiser Jeep 2024/2025 model worth 250 million as birthday gifts to Chief David Sabo Kente, a rekwoned philanthropist and business mogul, as birthday gift during the birthday celebration of the popular philanthropist

Speaking after handing over the keys of the land cruiser Jeep to Chief Dr Sabo Kente, the senator said he decided to make the offer, just as a symbol of appreciation for what Chief Dr David Sabo Kente was doing in the life of the people of the State in particular and Nigeria by extension

Senator Jimkuta who described Chief David Sabo Kente as an epitome of humility and justice, congratulated him on his 60th birthday and prayed God to grant him more years in good health and prosperity

“My leader, I salute your courage, your humility and your generosity. On your 60th birthday, it is our humble prayers that God will grant you more prosperous years in good health so that you will continue to touch lives in our state and the world at large”. He added

Meanwhile, the senator at the occasion, donated other items worth 2billion naira to beneficiaries in the constituency at the occasion

Some of the items distributed include cars, tricycles, Auto bikes, Industrialized sowing machines, refrigerators, Vulcanizing machines, Car washing machines, hand tractors pumping machines, and designing machines among other items.

Our reporter gathered that the occasion drew dignitaries from all works of life including political associates, traditional leaders, business tycoons among others.

