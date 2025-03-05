Reps to investigate alleged hazardous waste disposal in Delta communities by oil companies

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representativeness has resolved to investigate the harmful disposal of waste in Delta Communities by oil companies

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon.Julius Pondi (Delta,PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House at plenary on Tuesday

Debating the motion, Pondi noted that waste Pollution and the Management of its Impacts on Health and Environment.

He also observed that the major components of environmental pollution are hazardous waste discharges in Delta communities

He observed the recurring negative impacts that ineffective waste disposal practices have had on the health manufacturing industries, unending gas flaring, crude and refined oil spills, as often happens in the Niger Delta region.

The lawmaker further observed that there are still numerous gaps and lapses in the control and management of industrial and domestic wastes.

He also noted that in spite of the numerous laws and regulations on waste management across the country this practice has remained for decades

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker noted the difficulties faced by citizens in controlling and managing waste disposals and utilizing

production effluents in the manufacturing industries, as well as the oil and gas sectors.

He said that he is worried that the consequences of continued neglect of our environment could result in, hazardous ecosystem, loss of agricultural productivity, and environmental degradation, especially in the coastal areas.

He called on the National Environmental Standard Regulation, Enforcement and Response Agency (NESREA and the National Oil Spill Oil Spill and Response Agency (NOSDRA), to reinforce the enforcement of all environment-related laws and regulations.

The House presided by the Speaker Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The green chamber urge the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations and Enforcement Agency NESREA to adopt cleaner and safer waste disposal methods

The presiding officer further mandated the Committee on Environment to conduct a wholesome survey on the extent of damage by harzards on the host communities in the Niger Delta communities