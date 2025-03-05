Oil Spill: Obololi community bemoans neglect, pollution of Obololi River and creeks in Bayelsa

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Obololi community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa says that no relief had come their way after the Feb. 16 oil leak discharged crude and polluted the Obololi River and adjourning creeks.

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) traced the source of the leak to a 16 inch Nun River-Kolo Creek underwater pipeline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Mr Goodnews Okoi, Chairman, Obololi Community Development Committee (CDC) said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that the coastline community is suffering acute water scarcity amidst cholera outbreak across Bayelsa.

The CDC Chairman lamented that following the pollution of the Obololi River which the people hitherto depended on for drinking and domestic use, they are compelled to resort to sachet water at exorbitant costs.

“We feel abandoned, this oil spillage has adversely impacted the entire community. We have suspended our fishing vocation as our farmlands and creeks are also not spared.

“The cost of water had gone up by approximately 100 per cent to N50 naira per sachet and N800 per bag, the hardship is so much given the general economic hardship.

“Sadly the operator of the facility has not shown any concern on the sufferings caused by the spill.

“In fact what the officials of SPDC tell us is that unless the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) concludes on equipment failure, SPDC will not act.

“Also, we have been expecting relief from the state government following the visit of Bayelsa Commissioner for Environment.

“The local government Chairman , Target Segibo offered to rehabilitate an existing borehole.They started repairs but the submersible pump failed and they are yet to procure are replacement,” Okoi said.

Okoi noted that the oil firm has yet to engage the community on the recommendations by NOSDRA to divert the river to enable access to the leak point.

He explained that the community is nursing feats that creating a dam to divert the river will distort the navigability of the River.

“This recommendation by NOSDRA is of great concern to us, how will boats that bring goods and merchandise and essential items come ? The SPDC has to factor these concerns and make the operations have a human face.

“Look at what we have been going through since the middle of February till date and the company has not provided any form of support in the face of the impact of the spill,” Okoi said.

It was further learnt from Obololi community sources that recovery of spilled crude into plastic tanks was already ongoing.

Mr Michael Adande, a Spokesman for SPDC earlier said that the oil firm has shut oil feeds into the leaking pipeline.

Adande pledged to update on relief, remediation and Response efforts but has yet to do so.