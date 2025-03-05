Nwifuru charges SEDC to prioritize projects that will bring dev. to the region

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has charged the South East Development Commission to prioritize projects that will bring rapid development to the region.

He gave the charge when he received Members of the Commission in his office .

He said the establishment of the commission by the Federal Government is a realization of the dreams of the leaders and people of the region , urging the members not to engage in frivolities but should rather work to justify the confidence the people reposed in them.

” Don’t engage in frivolities, now, development of the South East is in your hands , don’t look at the Governors because we have our individual and State interests.

” Look beyond where you are coming from and try to leave legacies that will speak volumes of who you are ”

The Governor expressed confidence on the caliber of people appointed as members of the Commission and applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of the Commission.

He called on Governors from the zone to create enabling environment and work closely with the Commission to Foster development.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Commission, Hon. Mark Okoye who was represented by the Executive Director, Commerce and Industrial Development, Sen. Anthony Agbo said the commission is fostering partnerships among South East States to harmonize policies , pool resources and build a solid asset base for the commission

” SEDC has outlined a set of strategic objectives, including collaborating with states to achieve a $200 billion economy by 2025, catalyzing transformative projects in Infrastructure, energy, technology and ease of doing business”

The Chairman of the Commission , Dr. Emeka wogu assured that the commission will bridge the significant development gap to position the region for sustainable progress.