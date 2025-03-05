NSCDC boosts school security, fights illegal mining as Nigeria marks 2025 International Civil Defence Day

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intensified efforts to protect schools and combat illegal mining, recording major breakthroughs through its specialized security units.

The Special Female Squad successfully foiled over 48 kidnapping attempts on schools, while the Mining Marshals shut down more than 170 illegal mining sites across the country.

These achievements highlight the Corps’ dedication to safeguarding lives, securing national assets, and enhancing public safety.

The Federal Government (FG) has reaffirmed the importance of collaboration, disaster preparedness, and civil defence as Nigeria joined the global community in commemorating the 2025 International Civil Defence Day Organisation (ICDO).

Speaking at the event held at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, March 3, 2025, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasized the need for international cooperation and community engagement to address growing security threats and natural disasters. Represented by Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin, Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), the Minister stressed the critical role of civil defence in protecting lives, securing infrastructure, and strengthening community resilience.

Delivering the ICDO 2025 message themed “Civil Defence, Guarantee of Security for the Population,” NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, called for stronger collaboration among security agencies and stakeholders to enhance public safety and national security.

He reiterated the Corps’ commitment to protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), strengthening physical security measures, increasing public sensitization, and improving intelligence gathering and crisis response.

Highlighting the Corps’ recent successes, Dr. Audi noted that the Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) had arrested over 500 suspects and dismantled more than 350 illegal refineries.

The Special Female Squad’s swift interventions prevented over 48 school kidnappings, while the Mining Marshals shut down more than 170 illegal mining operations nationwide.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to personnel welfare, Dr. Audi symbolically presented cheques worth over N188 million to the next-of-kin of more than 20 deceased officers as part of their insurance benefits.

Earlier, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, DCG Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, fdc, noted that ICDO is observed globally every March 1 to raise awareness about the role of Civil Defence organizations in disaster prevention, crisis management, and intelligence gathering.

The ICDO 2025 celebration in Abuja featured parades and simulation exercises by NSCDC personnel, demonstrating the Corps’ core mandates in disaster response, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection.

While the official ICDO date is March 1, this year’s event was held on March 3, as the original date fell on a weekend.