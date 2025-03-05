NOC women’s commission celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

32.4 C
by Peter Anayo075

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) women’s commission will join counterparts worldwide on March 8, 2025, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

 

International Women’s Day (IWD) originated in the early 20th century to promote women’s rights, especially suffrage.

 

According to a statement released by Tony Nezianya, the NOC spokesman, International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day to honour women’s achievements and advocate for gender equality.

 

”It is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role.

 

”IWD is celebrated in many ways: rallies, lobbying, performances, festivals, parties, fun runs, and celebrations.’’

 

To mark this year’s Day, the Women’s Commission will organise all-gender football, handball, and volleyball matches in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri.

 

In Lagos, it will take place at a Pitch in front of the NTA office at the National Stadium Surulere, and the Abuja event will be held at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10 Abuja, while Owerri will take place at the Heartland Training Pitch 2 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

 

Other attractions are free medical check-ups and health awareness campaigns.

 

Mrs Kemi Obidahunsi of the NOC would coordinate the event.

 

The President of the NOC will officially open the event in Abuja.

 

