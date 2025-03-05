Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste, Muma Gee set for new album launch in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Popular Nigerian Artist, Gift Iyumame Uwame generally known as Muma Gee, is set to light up Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers with a new album launch titled ‘SHINE’.

Muma Gee, while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt, said the new album would be unveiled during her ‘Shine Concert’ on the 9th March, 2025, at Villa Tuscana Hotel at the GRA axis of the Rivers State.

The ‘Shine Concert’ is expected to be another epic show and commercial success from the singer who has become one of Afrobeats’ major global exports.

The Ekpeye-born Rivers artiste who explained that the album is a blend of Afrobeat and other musical genre, comprising reggae, calypso, among others, said the new album now falls under what she calls “SoundAfric”, peculiar to her alone.

She said the album titled “Shine”, is all about nature and shining, pointing out that the concert will start with retrospect of her albums and gradually progress to the current album, ‘Shine’. “The show promises to be waoh.”

She said as an African, she inherited story telling from her forefathers and therefore story telling is the blood of every African, coupled with the fact that she studied Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt and now a Law Student, so ‘The Shine Concert’ will just be fantastic.

Explaining further, Muma Gee said she took a break from music to fulfill her destiny as a woman, promising that now that she is back, there will be no dull moment in her musical career.

“Now that I am back, I will continue to do what I know how to do best.

What you have seen before now was just rehearsal, so the best is yet to come.

“Thank God that I have been able to effectively combine my musical career with education,” she said.

She added that she has no role model in the music industry, but was rather aspired by some celebrated musicians such as, Diana Ross, Mariam Makeba and Tina Turner, among others.

She lauded the Media for their supportive role to her musical success and sought for more partnership.