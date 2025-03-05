28.5 C
Lagos
March 5, 2025
Trending now

NITDA, JICA Launch “IgniteHer” Bootcamp to Empower Women Entrepreneurs 

Nigeria partners UK on building resilient National Cybersecurity Architecture.

Kashifu Inuwa , DG NITDA reaffirms commitment to research and ai-driven solutions

CLO commends Soludo roads revolution, demands expansion of Obinna Iloh road under…

United Capital rewards investors with N2.40K dividend in 2024

Global telecoms industry revenue rose 4.3% in 2023 to hit US$1.1 trillion,…

Insecurity: FCT Police arrests 300 suspects in 2 months

Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste, Muma Gee set for new album launch in Port…

Group raises alarm over increase in ritual killings , abduction of especially…

Geometric Power Flags Off Construction of 42-KM Dedicated Line To Industries…To Be…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Insecurity: FCT Police arrests 300 suspects in 2 months

by Peter Anayo099

*Recover caches of arms and ammunition, kill seven kidnappers

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

In a well-coordinated and targeted raid of criminal hideouts in the nation’s capital territory, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a total of three hundred suspected criminals over armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of fire-arms and acting as informants to criminals.

 

The Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu disclosed this in a press briefing at the FCT Police Command Headquarter in Garki Abuja on Wednesday saying that the achievement was in demonstration of the commitment to the safety of residents of the nation’s capital by the Police.

 

According to the Police boss, in a sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory, of criminal elements, the Police have intensified it’s operations by carrying out a series of high-impact raids from January 1, 2025, to February 28, 2025

 

He said that the Police arrested 300 suspects during the raids in the villages and communities including criminal hideouts and  spots across the FCT notably Dei-Dei, Karu, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Karimo and Maitama

 

He said that the men and officers of the Anti-kidnapping unit, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Teams of the Police acting on actionable intelligence has conducted the raid in high-risk areas and isolated locations where criminals often lay in wait for their targets.

 

Additionally abandoned buildings across the city frequently used by criminals as hideouts for criminal activities were also identified by the Police teams and would be subjected to continuous monitoring

 

As a result of these efforts, a total of 59 armed robbers were apprehended, 10 kidnappers and informants were arrested, 9 armed robbers and bandits neutralized, and an additional seven kidnapers neutralized by the Police team.

 

There was also recovery of dangerous weapons including 18 AK-47 rifles, 23 AK-47 Magazines, 2 CZ Scorpion A1 Rifles with Magazines, 9 English Pistols, 7 Pistol Magazines, 2 Dane Guns and 116 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition.

 

Other dangerous weapons and exhibits recovered are live cartridges, 7 local pistols,4 locally made shotguns, three axes, four cutlasses, 15 daggers, nine pairs of scissors, 31 bottles of codeine syrup and several packages containing dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

 

Moreover, the Police had also recovered large quantities of small glued tubes (inhaled as intoxicants), some locally made arms, a cash sum of twenty-eight thousand fifty naira and several Rohypnol.

 

The Police Commissioner assured residents of the nation’s capital that the FCT Police Command remains resolute in its determination to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety.

 

These achievements and operations he stated are part of the broader strategy to ensure that criminals have no hiding place within the nation’s seat of power.

 

All the arrested crime suspects who are currently undergoing profiting are still in Police custody and those who are found to be culpable in these criminal activities would be arraigned d in the law courts.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NEMA DG visits, commiserates with victims of Enugu Tanker Explosion

Peter Anayo

Vestal Egbukole Foundation to launch ‘caring for the girl child’ initiative December 9 …plans to empower 7000 girls in Owerri

GODGIFT

Recurring smear campaign against PAP boss pathetic- Ijaw youths

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO