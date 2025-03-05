Insecurity: FCT Police arrests 300 suspects in 2 months

*Recover caches of arms and ammunition, kill seven kidnappers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a well-coordinated and targeted raid of criminal hideouts in the nation’s capital territory, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a total of three hundred suspected criminals over armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of fire-arms and acting as informants to criminals.

The Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu disclosed this in a press briefing at the FCT Police Command Headquarter in Garki Abuja on Wednesday saying that the achievement was in demonstration of the commitment to the safety of residents of the nation’s capital by the Police.

According to the Police boss, in a sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory, of criminal elements, the Police have intensified it’s operations by carrying out a series of high-impact raids from January 1, 2025, to February 28, 2025

He said that the Police arrested 300 suspects during the raids in the villages and communities including criminal hideouts and spots across the FCT notably Dei-Dei, Karu, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Karimo and Maitama

He said that the men and officers of the Anti-kidnapping unit, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Teams of the Police acting on actionable intelligence has conducted the raid in high-risk areas and isolated locations where criminals often lay in wait for their targets.

Additionally abandoned buildings across the city frequently used by criminals as hideouts for criminal activities were also identified by the Police teams and would be subjected to continuous monitoring

As a result of these efforts, a total of 59 armed robbers were apprehended, 10 kidnappers and informants were arrested, 9 armed robbers and bandits neutralized, and an additional seven kidnapers neutralized by the Police team.

There was also recovery of dangerous weapons including 18 AK-47 rifles, 23 AK-47 Magazines, 2 CZ Scorpion A1 Rifles with Magazines, 9 English Pistols, 7 Pistol Magazines, 2 Dane Guns and 116 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition.

Other dangerous weapons and exhibits recovered are live cartridges, 7 local pistols,4 locally made shotguns, three axes, four cutlasses, 15 daggers, nine pairs of scissors, 31 bottles of codeine syrup and several packages containing dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

Moreover, the Police had also recovered large quantities of small glued tubes (inhaled as intoxicants), some locally made arms, a cash sum of twenty-eight thousand fifty naira and several Rohypnol.

The Police Commissioner assured residents of the nation’s capital that the FCT Police Command remains resolute in its determination to dismantle criminal networks and enhance public safety.

These achievements and operations he stated are part of the broader strategy to ensure that criminals have no hiding place within the nation’s seat of power.

All the arrested crime suspects who are currently undergoing profiting are still in Police custody and those who are found to be culpable in these criminal activities would be arraigned d in the law courts.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2