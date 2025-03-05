Imo  State Police  Command commences  second edition of the 45-week personnel training  to boost efficiency 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

In furtherance of the refresher training programme for personnel, Imo State Police Command has commenced a 45–week personnel programme aimed at enhancing the skills and operational effectiveness of officers and men of the command

The training commenced Tuesday at the command’s headquarters Owerri the state capital with principal officers and men in attendance

The session featured a lecture by CSP Shaba Adamu Gboyako, Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Imo State.

His presentation on Opinion Evidence, Competence, and Compellability provided personnel with crucial legal insights to strengthen investigative and prosecutorial expertise.

Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma urged personnel to pay keen attention to the resource persons, emphasizing that the training aligns with the vision of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to strengthen police capacity. He assured residents of improved service delivery while reaffirming the Command’s commitment to professionalism and public trust.

However, the event had in attendance the Command’s management team, senior officers, and over 200 personnel drawn from Area Commands, Divisions, and Tactical Units. Their participation reflects the Command’s dedication to continuous learning and operational excellence in tackling emerging security challenges.