Group raises alarm over increase in ritual killings , abduction of especially young girls in Imo

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

A group of community women under the name, ” concerned mothers” have raised alarm over what they described as very disturbing, the rampant cases of ritual killings now on the increase in Imo state particularly in Owerri the state capital in the recent times

Addressing some journalists in Owerri Wednesday, the coordinator of the women, Chief Mrs Gloria Udeze Njinma lamented the increasing cases of ritual killings going on in the state now

According to her, ” this ugly trend is very worrisome as families are losing their children particular young school girls”

The coordinator noted that the abductions and kidnaps were carried out while going to or returning from school

She cited an incident of such which happened in Owerri towards the end of February this year, when some school children boarded a commercial bus from the popular Nkworji market heading along Okigwe road to stop at their school, Rochas Foundation College along Okigwe road Owerri and were put to sleep and taken to unknown destination

The coordinator further said that some of the occupants of the commercial bus who were able to escape revealed two of them who could not provide contact of their relations for possible ransom negotiation were killed and their bodies dismembered

Mrs Njinma called on the state Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma and other security heads in the state, ” to please rise up to their calling and save the citizens”

According to her, ” ritual killings and abductions are almost out of hand.” The state government she said should declare a state of emergency on security pointing out that, ” what is being experienced in the state as a result of insecurity, has never been witnessed before”

Another contributor, Mrs. Janet Adaoha Osuegbu in her own contribution, recalled the reported incident where about 20 life less human bodies were dumped in a river along Ana Owerri road about two weeks ago

She joined in the plea to the state government, particularly Governor Hope Uzodimma, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma and other security heads in the state to mount very effective surveillance and checks to apprehend the criminals perpetrating this evil

Also she said, “Security operatives should be made to join hands with local vigilante groups to comb all the thick bushes in various communities to flush out Fulani herders who are also perpetrating evil in these thick bushes”

Mrs Osuegbu recalled the incident of a staff of the Federal University of Technology Owerri ( FUTO) who was gruesomely murdered by Fulani herders who were hiding in the bush along the pathway the victim was passing to his destination before he was killed.

The women insisted that Governor Hope Uzodimma being the Chief security officer of the state should practically do something to stop this menace or else, ” we will hold him accountable”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2