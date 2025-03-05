26.4 C
Lagos
March 5, 2025
Trending now

E-Call Up System Begins: A Win-Win for Lekki Peninsula and Truck Operators

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 5, 2025

We’re Forced To Pay N600,000 To Customs, Army, Police As Extortion At…

Oil Spill: Obololi community bemoans neglect, pollution of Obololi River and creeks…

Imo  State Police  Command commences  second edition of the 45-week personnel training …

Nwifuru charges SEDC to prioritize projects that will bring dev. to the…

Tragedy averted on Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway as petrol tanker tumbles, pours content

China renews commitment to youth empowerment in Nigerian

NSCDC boosts school security, fights illegal mining as Nigeria marks 2025 International…

Reps to investigate alleged hazardous waste disposal in Delta communities by oil…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Transport & Motoring

E-Call Up System Begins: A Win-Win for Lekki Peninsula and Truck Operators

by Editor096

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) which is the umbrella body representing the interests of all estates and corporate entities from 1004 Estates all the way to Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, is excited to celebrate a major step forward in traffic management as the Lagos State Government launches the E-Call Up System for trucks along the Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Axis, commencing March 1, 2025.

We commend the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa and their teams for this forward-thinking initiative aimed at streamlining truck movement and reducing congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Last week, following concerns from our community, the government swiftly intervened to clear the backlog of trucks along the Ibeju-Lekki and Epe corridor, particularly around the Eleko axis and surrounding areas. This proactive approach reinforces the commitment to ensuring a safer environment and smoother traffic flow for all road users.

LERSA fully supports this initiative and urges truck operators to embrace the E-Call Up system as a critical step toward orderliness and efficiency. The Lekki Peninsula is the new Lagos, and it is essential that all stakeholders work together to maintain its status as a model urban corridor in Africa.

We recognize the economic importance of wet and dry cargo trucking to Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, and we believe that a well-structured system benefits both the business community and residents alike. This E-Call Up initiative is a necessary step toward better truck management, road safety, and enhanced mobility on our newly built roads.

Once again, we extend our appreciation to the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Transportation, and all stakeholders involved in making this a reality.

Let’s work together for a smarter, safer, and more efficient Lekki Peninsula.

 

Related posts

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate by 25 basis points

GODGIFT

Niger State tanker explosion: Govt confirms 98 dead, 69 injured

Editor

APC Shuns Court Order, Holds LGA Congresses in Rivers, As Okocha Hails winners

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO