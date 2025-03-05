E-Call Up System Begins: A Win-Win for Lekki Peninsula and Truck Operators

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) which is the umbrella body representing the interests of all estates and corporate entities from 1004 Estates all the way to Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, is excited to celebrate a major step forward in traffic management as the Lagos State Government launches the E-Call Up System for trucks along the Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Axis, commencing March 1, 2025.

We commend the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa and their teams for this forward-thinking initiative aimed at streamlining truck movement and reducing congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Last week, following concerns from our community, the government swiftly intervened to clear the backlog of trucks along the Ibeju-Lekki and Epe corridor, particularly around the Eleko axis and surrounding areas. This proactive approach reinforces the commitment to ensuring a safer environment and smoother traffic flow for all road users.

LERSA fully supports this initiative and urges truck operators to embrace the E-Call Up system as a critical step toward orderliness and efficiency. The Lekki Peninsula is the new Lagos, and it is essential that all stakeholders work together to maintain its status as a model urban corridor in Africa.

We recognize the economic importance of wet and dry cargo trucking to Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, and we believe that a well-structured system benefits both the business community and residents alike. This E-Call Up initiative is a necessary step toward better truck management, road safety, and enhanced mobility on our newly built roads.

Once again, we extend our appreciation to the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Transportation, and all stakeholders involved in making this a reality.

Let’s work together for a smarter, safer, and more efficient Lekki Peninsula.