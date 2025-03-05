CLO commends Soludo roads revolution, demands expansion of Obinna Iloh road under construction.

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State branch, has lauded Governor Charles Soludo for his unprecedented construction and rehabilitations of roads in the state adding that he has done the people proud on roads infrastructure

In a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Onitsha by the state chairman, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and Chidi Mbah, Secretary, tagged, “laudable dividends of democracy gladdens citizens heart,” CLO calls on Governor Charles Soludo to redouble his relentless efforts towards actualizing his lofty projects for the state.

“It is correct to say that His Excellency has turned Anambra State as construction site as every local government and various communities are beneficiaries. Pertinently the good road network in the state has reduced road accidents tremendously, as well as wear and tear of vehicles.

“It has also reduced period of time wasted as a result of bad roads as well as brought comfort and succour to road users and citizens.

” We commend him tremendously for awarding contract towards construction of Obinna Iloh street from St Charles bus-stop, Nkwelle to Nkpor, which is in commendable progress. The construction is due to congestion of 3-3 Junction, Federal Housing and Magazine Junction in Onitsha as a result of high concentration of people and vehiclar movements,” he stated.

Recall that CLO has severally urged Anambra State government to construct very strategic Obinna Iloh street/road in Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government area that links to Nkpor, Idemili Local Government area that will take less than ten minutes drive.

“The road when completed will certainly ameliorate excruciating sufferings of road users, decongest ever busy 3-3 Junction and Federal Housing gate as well as reduce traveling to Nkpor that takes more than an hour to less than ten minutes.

“Unfortunately the width of the road is too narrow and may be extremely difficult to comfortably accommodate two articulated vehicles. In view of the fact that the road will likely be one of the busiest roads in the state when completed,.It is of prime importance to note that there is urgent and inevitable need for expansion of the road to meet expectations of the citizens and road users.

“We most passionately appeal to His Excellency, Prof.Charles Soludo to dispatch his Hon.Commissioner for Works, Engr.Ifeanyi Okoma, to pay an impromptu working visit for an on the spot assessment of the road in other to get authentic situation of the road to enable government take prompt intervention action.

“Pertinently, it is cheering news and welcome development that decrepit, deplorable and inaccessible roads are gradually disappearing in Anambra State, courtesy of Gov.Soludo unprecedented priority attention to road constructions and rehabilitations in the state,” he stated.

CLO equally commended the governor for his magnanimity in awarding the construction of the road and appealed to him to prevail on the contractors handling the project to expand the road to ensure its long duration and accomplishment of the purpose for the construction of the road.

According to him, “Width of the road is too narrow to accommodate two vehicles coming from opposite directions comfortably. It is correct to say that Gov.Soludo has given sense of belonging and hope to residents, road users and Anambrarians”.