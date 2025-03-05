China renews commitment to youth empowerment in Nigerian

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The People’s Republic of China has renewed its commitment to participate fully in tackling poverty in Nigeria by investing in youth empowerment through basic training and entrepreneurship development.

Renewing the commitment in Abuja on Tuesday, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, HE, Yu Dan Hai, who led a delegation of officials to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Asian giant has already lifted millions of it’s citizens from poverty and would readily assist Nigeria do the same thing for its teeming population.

Amb. Hai disclosed that the nation’s main political party, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has grown it’s membership officially beyond 50 million members and he offered to partner with Nigeria in deepening civil rule in the country stating further that the acceptance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has made the party the largest in Asia just as APC has become “the biggest party in Africa.”

The envoy commended the growing economic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Republic of China stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China further cemented the diplomatic ties which he hopes will grow from strength to strength.

China is regarded as an Asian giant due to its large population, vast territory, and significant economic influence within the Asian continent, making it one of the most powerful and prominent countries in the region.

Responding to the statement of the ambassador, the APC National Chairman Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje commended the envoy for finding time to visit the APC National Secretariat.

Ganduje expressed delight in the commitment of the Chinese Ambassador to the empowerment óf Nigerian youths while also commending China for the cultural and economic exchanges already being enjoyed by our youths.

The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, HE. Yu Dun Hai, later discussed areas of shared and mutual interest between the two countries.

The ambassador later honoured the APC Chairman with a gift.